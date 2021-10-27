Oct. 27, 2021

I was so worried about losing power at home or having power out in Stow last night (where Ann was covering a ZOOM meeting for last night’s edition) before sending the paper to press…. I forgot to worry about the printer losing power (they are on the South Shore) and they did. And the delivery service, also based in that area, is out of power and dealing with blocked roads, etc.

SO, I’m not sure when the papers will be printed, delivered and out to subscribers! I will keep everyone updated as I hear any news. Hope YOU have power – I know it was out in Stow this morning, but looks like it’s getting taken care of.

Cyndy Bremer, publisher/editor