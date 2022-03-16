Fire at Applefield Farm

A fire broke out in a work station at Applefield Farm on Great Road Wednesday afternoon, according to owner Kirsten Mong. No one was working at the time, Mong reported, and there were no injuries, but there was damage to the potting station, including the tools and equipment inside. The Stow Fire Department was able to get the fire under control and are investigating the cause, said Mong, adding “they think it may have been a phone charger.” Mong said of the Fire Department, “We are grateful for their quick response.” (photos provided by Kirsten Mong)

UPDATED: Official word from the Stow Fire Department:

At 2:19 PM, Stow Fire Department received a call on the business line for a reported building fire at 722 Great Road, Apple Field Farm. Crews arrived on scene to find fire through the roof in an area of the green house, attached to the main farm stand. A working fire was requested for manpower and water. The fire was quickly knocked down and contained to the area of origin. The District 14 Fire investigation team was requested to determine the cause of the fire. No further information will be released at this time. Thank you to Stow Police Department, Stow Highway Department, and Boxborough MA Fire Dept. for their assistance during this incident.