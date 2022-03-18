Emma’s to close Stow location as of this Sunday

by Ann Needle

Stow’s Emma’s Cafe will close its doors for good on Sunday, March 20, at the end of the business day.

Owner Andrew Bluestein reported he will be opening another Emma’s Cafe on April 15 in his hometown of Sterling.

Though Bluestein said he originally planned to keep the Stow location after opening in Sterling, a variety of factors forced him to change course.

Bluestein stressed he will honor any gift cards purchased in Stow at the new Sterling location. Emma’s in Stow will be open for its final weekend on Saturday and Sunday, 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

See more on the story in this coming week’s Stow and Bolton Independent.