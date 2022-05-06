IMPORTANT CORRECTION to Warrant Article Review

May 6, 2022

At the end of the Warrant article review in this week’s paper, there was an error regarding the voting for the Library Renovation project.

The article stated: “The question will appear on the ballot, even if ATM fails Article 44. In that case, the votes will not count. ” The votes at the election ballot WILL COUNT, according to Town Administrator Denise Dembkoski. “If the project fails ATM, but passes at the Ballot, the Town would convene a Special Town Meeting and ask the meeting members to approve and ratify the will of the voters.”

CLARIFICATION:

Also, if people choose to sit outside at the meeting, they need to BRING THEIR OWN CHAIRS. The Town will have an area for people to access the meeting from outdoors, but is not providing seating.

We apologize for the error!