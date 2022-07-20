NOTICE OF BOLTON COMMUNITY OUTREACH MEETING

UC RETAIL, LLC (A Subsidiary of United Cultivation, LLC)

August 4, 2022 at 6 PM

The Program Room at the Bolton Public Library, 738 Main Street, Bolton, MA 01740

Notice is hereby given that a Community Outreach Meeting for a marijuana retail operation is scheduled for Thursday, August, 4, 2022, at 6PM at The Bolton Public Library (Program Room), 738 Main Street, Bolton, MA 01740.

The meeting is to discuss plans for a marijuana retail establishment to be located at the 476 Main Street, Bolton, MA 01740.

There will be an opportunity for the public to ask questions.

If there are any questions, please contact United Cultivation at 978-866-1154.