OBITUARIES

Dorothy H. (Stow) Scraggs, 91, of Ayer, formerly of Stow, died peacefully Friday, June 24, 2022 at D’Youville Senior Care Center, Lowell with her daughters by her side.

Dorothy was born in Marlborough on November 17, 1930 and was the daughter of the late George T. and Arzyle S. (Webber) Stow. She grew up in Stow and graduated from Hale High School. It was there that she met her cherished husband of 57 years, George Scraggs, the new kid in town from New York City. They became high school sweethearts and married shortly thereafter. Dorothy and George treated each other with love and respect throughout their long marriage. George, a former Town of Stow Building Inspector, was the delight of her life and they both glowed in each other’s company.

Early on Dorothy worked in the banking industry as an executive assistant. She held various jobs outside the home over the years but mostly enjoyed caring for her family and home. She did whatever had to be done with no complaints; if the house needed to be painted she would get out the brushes and ladders and do it. She was an amazing seamstress and her quilting work can be seen in many homes. She was a member of the group of women who sewed a spectacular quilt as part of the restoration plan for the old Stow Town Hall in 2001. The quilt hangs in this Hall, a special place to her as her wedding reception was held there some fifty years earlier.

Dorothy was an avid gardener whose efforts were much enjoyed by family, visitors and passersby to her home in Stow. She was happiest with her hands in the dirt making sure her plants were well cared for. Her blueberry bushes brought happiness to many over the years, especially her son-in-law Mark. Early on she would grow enough tomatoes so she could make the most delicious spaghetti sauce that would be frozen to enjoy all winter long. Her homemade pizza was a Christmas Eve tradition that was enjoyed by extended family and friends. A few weeks before she passed she enjoyed her favorite foods prepared by her daughters at a family gathering on Memorial Day.

Dorothy loved her children and grandchildren and made sure they had everything they “needed,” even when it was hard to do, including dogs, cats, horses, gerbils, hamsters, guinea pigs, rabbits, snakes, frogs and even a 19-inch rat. She was the neighborhood 4-H leader, with the best cooking and crafts clubs. She loved cats in particular and they loved her; four feral cats adopted her and she cared for them for many years. She selflessly and compassionately cared for several family members at the ends of their lives.

Dorothy was a member of the Union Evangelical Church in Stow for many years. When a chaplain talked with her recently, Dorothy recounted that she spent more time in the church kitchen and rummage sales then in the pews.

Dorothy lived much of her life in Stow before moving to Ayer ten years ago after her husband’s death. She lived independently until two years ago when she moved to her daughter Debbie’s home where she enjoyed being cared for and spoiled. In late March she went for a routine doctor appointment where she was given the Covid-19 booster. Within a half hour of receiving the vaccine she became unable to walk and, despite almost three months of rehabilitation, she was never able to walk again. Once immobile and in long-term care, she declined quickly. She was a strong, loving, and amazing woman who was very special to her family and will be dearly missed.

Dorothy leaves her three daughters, Sharon L. Burrell of Stow and her husband Mark, Debra S. Eaton of Ayer, Marianne L. Scraggs of Groton; and four grandchildren, Brendan Burrell, Afton Burrell, Brett Eaton and Brian Eaton. Also surviving her are many close cousins, nieces, nephews and friends whom she cherished.

She was predeceased by her husband, George A. Scraggs in June 2009 and her brother, Richard Stow, as well as a very special aunt who raised her after her mother’s death when Dorothy was 13 years old, Florence L. Webber.

Funeral services will be held privately. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers any memorial contributions be made to CaRMaH (Cat Rescue of Marlboro and Hudson) www.carmah.org.

The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Road, Ayer is assisting the family with arrangements.