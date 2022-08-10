Stow Public Safety Log – Aug. 10, 2022

Compiled by Kristen Kerouac

Excerpts from the Public Safety Logs. Please note, arrests are made based on probable cause but do not determine guilt or innocence until proven in court.

Monday August 1, 2022

8:22am MEDICAL EMERGENCY

The ambulance transported a walk-in to the hospital for a medical emergency.

10:49am MEDICAL EMERGENCY

The ambulance transported a student at the Fire Academy to the hospital for an elevated heart rate and difficulty breathing.

1:59pm ROAD SAFETY COMPLAINT

A caller near the Citizens Bank, on Great Road, reported that a car was parked in a no parking area. It was blocking traffic. The Police responded. The car was not blocking traffic.

4:54pm SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

A caller from Boxboro Road reported that a woman parked on his property and picked his flowers. The Police responded. Attempts to contact the woman failed at the time. A follow-up was conducted.

7:53am MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from Great Road requested a lift assist for a man who fell. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The man was transported to the hospital via ambulance.

Tuesday August 2, 2022

10:44am MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from Plantation Apartments requested an ambulance for a man with high blood pressure, high heart rate and difficulty breathing. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The ambulance transported the man to the hospital.

Wednesday August 3, 2022

12:33am ASSIST OTHER AGENCY

Stow Fire/Rescue responded to Concord Street Maynard to transport a man with chest pain to the hospital.

10:19am MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller reported that a woman, from Great Road, was feeling weak. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The ambulance transported the woman to the hospital.

11:23am MEDICAL EMERGENCY

The Police and Fire/Rescue responded to Radant Technologies, on Hudson Road, for an individual who had difficulty breathing. The ambulance transported the patient to the hospital.

11:37am MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from the Fire Academy reported that a man had high blood pressure and was lethargic. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The man was transported to the hospital via the ambulance.

11:46am ASSIST CITIZEN

A walk-in requested to speak with an officer regarding deceptive practices. An officer advised the individual.

11:48am ANIMAL

A caller from Brookmill Road reported that there was a bat in her home. The Animal Control Officer was notified.

11:54am ROAD SAFETY COMPLAINT

A walk-in reported that two individuals were working on a cable line, with a ladder, on Boxboro Road at Taylor Road. They were on a bad corner, and it was hard to see them and pass safely. The Police responded.

1:34pm FIRE

A brush fire was reported on Crescent Street. The Fire Department responded. The fire was safely extinguished.

3:21pm ASSIST CITIZEN

A walk-in requested to speak with an officer regarding an issue he had in Maynard. An officer advised the individual.

7:12pm SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

A caller on Gleasondale Road reported that two trucks were parked on the side of the road. The Police responded. Two operators were advised.

Thursday August 4, 2022

2:10pm FIRE

Smoking mulch was reported at Patterson’s Auto Body on Great Road. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The fire was safely extinguished.

Friday August 5, 2022

3:34pm ASSIST CITIZEN

A walk-in reported that his father was due to pick him up at Global Fitness around lunch time but had not. An officer advised the individual. The area was checked. The man was located around 6:15pm in the plaza. He was taken home by his family.

4:33pm ASSIST CITIZEN

A caller from Hale Road reported that there was a power outage, possibly caused be a transformer. Hudson Light and Power responded.

5:43pm MEDICAL EMERGENCY

The Police and Fire/Rescue were notified, by a medical alert service, that a woman fell and was unconscious. A woman from Meeting House Lane was transported to the hospital via ambulance.

Saturday August 6, 2022

12:38am TOWN BEACH CHECK

A car was located at the town beach. An officer advised the individual to leave.

Sunday August 7, 2022

10:30am VANDALISM

A walk-in reported that a door of a shed at the Stow Community Park may have been vandalized. The Police responded. There was no forced entry. The door was simply left open.

6:52pm ROAD SAFETY COMPLAINT

Multiple callers reported trees were down on Boxboro Road, Taylor Road, and Maple Street. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. Hudson Light and Power also responded. The areas were clear for safe passing.