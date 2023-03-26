Obituary: Donald Bevona, 89

Donald Bevona, 89

Donald E. Bevona, 89, of Stow, passed away peacefully in his home on March 14, 2023.

Donald was born in the Bronx, NY, as one of two children to Marie and Joseph Bevona.

He received his degree in journalism from New York University and served in the U.S. Army for four years. He first worked as a staff writer, and later as the Sunday editor, on the Maritime Desk for the New York Herald Tribune. After the demise of the Tribune, he took over as the Women’s Editor for the Suffolk Sun in Long Island, NY. Donald later graduated from the Columbia University School of Social Work and remained a dedicated social worker for 25 years, serving as the Assistant Director of the Baychester Senior Center and Director of the Edenwald Senior Center in the Bronx.

After retirement, Donald returned to social work for 6 more years as the director of senior programs for the Jewish Federation of the Bronx. He was an avid historian, with particular interests in ancient Rome, the Normans and also Sicily, the latter reflecting his family’s heritage.

He was a food connoisseur, both as a journalist and in his daily life, and also a published author including a cookbook, The Love Apple Cookbook, devoted to cooking with tomatoes, as well as providing a detailed history of the fruit.

Donald is survived by his wife, Donna, to whom he was happily married for 57 years; his daughters, Catharine Bevona, and Caroline Bevona, along with his son-in-law Douglas Brandoff and his two beloved grandchildren, Emily and Sarah; his 3 nephews John, Joseph and James Dellacava, and many other beloved extended family members and friends. He was pre-deceased by his sister Ann Dellacava and her husband Michael Dellacava.

Donald’s family is honoring his request for no funeral services. Instead, there will be a family gathering at his burial site when the first blossoms have appeared on the apple trees in Stow.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Donald Bevona to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, or via dana-farber.org/gift.