Patient MedFlighted from Stow

April 5, 2023

From the Stow Fire Department

STOW- Stow Fire Department responded to a medical emergency requiring a medical

helicopter. On Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 12:02pm the Stow Fire Department, along

with the Stow Police Department and ProfessionalEMS were dispatched to 22

Pompositticut Street for a female that had fallen.

On duty members arrived on scene and began providing medical care to the patient.

Due to the injuries sustained from the fall, a medical helicopter from Boston MedFlight

was requested to transport the patient. On-call members responded to Bradley Lane to

set up a landing zone for the helicopter.

“Our goal is to quickly respond, treat and transport a patient to the closest appropriate

medical center with the appropriate level of care. The decision to wait close to the scene

and transfer the patient from ambulance to a helicopter is a group decision that is not

taken lightly. We are fortunate to have a great relationship with the Stow Police

Department, ProfessionalEMS, and Boston MedFlight,“ said Fire Chief John Paul Benoit.

The patient was transported to a nearby trauma center with significant but non-life

threatening injuries.