Stow man charged with domestic assault

MAY 3, 2023

STOW–Interim Acting Acton Police Chief James Cogan announced on Monday, May 1

that an Acton Police Officer, who lives in Stow, had been placed on paid administrative leave following

his arrest.

Acton PD Officer Steven Stalzer was arrested in Stow on April 29. Middlesex

District Attorney Marian Ryan confirmed that Stalzer, 31, has been charged with

domestic assault and battery and assault and battery on a pregnant person in

connection with allegedly assaulting his wife in their Stow residence.

According to the DA’s office, around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning, the defendant

allegedly pushed the victim, who is five months pregnant, to the ground during an

argument inside their home.

Upon learning of the arrest, the Acton Police Department stated they placed

Stalzer on leave pending the outcome of the case. The officer’s license to carry was

suspended, and his badge and service weapon were taken.

Stow Police also removed Stalzer’s personal firearms from his home for

safekeeping, which is consistent with police procedure when a person’s license to

carry has been suspended, said police.

Along with being a police officer, Stalzer formerly operated the now-closed Great

Road Firearms store in Stow.

Stalzer was arraigned on Monday in Concord District Court and was released on

personal recognizance and ordered to not abuse the victim and to surrender all

weapons including firearms, according to the Acton Police Department. The next

court date is July 10, 2023.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office reminds the public that these are allegations. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.