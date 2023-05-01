Stow man charged with domestic assault

MAY 3, 2023
STOW–Interim Acting Acton Police Chief James Cogan announced on Monday, May 1
that an Acton Police Officer, who lives in Stow, had been placed on paid administrative leave following
his arrest.
Acton PD Officer Steven Stalzer was arrested in Stow on April 29. Middlesex
District Attorney Marian Ryan confirmed that Stalzer, 31, has been charged with
domestic assault and battery and assault and battery on a pregnant person in
connection with allegedly assaulting his wife in their Stow residence.
According to the DA’s office, around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning, the defendant
allegedly pushed the victim, who is five months pregnant, to the ground during an
argument inside their home.
Upon learning of the arrest, the Acton Police Department stated they placed
Stalzer on leave pending the outcome of the case. The officer’s license to carry was
suspended, and his badge and service weapon were taken.
Stow Police also removed Stalzer’s personal firearms from his home for
safekeeping, which is consistent with police procedure when a person’s license to
carry has been suspended, said police.
Along with being a police officer, Stalzer formerly operated the now-closed Great
Road Firearms store in Stow.
Stalzer was arraigned on Monday in Concord District Court and was released on
personal recognizance and ordered to not abuse the victim and to surrender all
weapons including firearms, according to the Acton Police Department. The next
court date is July 10, 2023.
The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office reminds the public that these are allegations. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.