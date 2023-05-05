Stow Candidates Night May 10, 7pm

Stow Candidates’ Night

LIVE VIRTUAL PUBLIC FORUM

Hosted by The Stow Independent and StowTV

Want to learn more about the Candidates

running for offices in Stow?

Have questions after reading the Candidates’ Q & A?

(Found here: Select Board Candidates and Board of Assessors Candidates )

Join us online at

the Stow Candidates’ Night Public Forum

to be held virtually on Wednesday, May 10, 7 p.m.

The forum will be broadcast live at

https://www.facebook.com/events/253787913883959

AND on StowTV You Tube:

The forum will introduce the candidates and allow for a limited number of public questions of the candidates in the Select Board and Assessors Board races.

Have a question but can’t make the forum?

Send questions to [email protected]