Obituary: Gary Kunselman, 74

Garry Charles Kunselman, 74



STOW—Garry Charles Kunselman of Stow, Mass., passed away on June 22, 2023, at the age of 74. Garry was born Jan. 16, 1949, in Erie, Pennsylvania, to Charles Ernest Kunselman and Helen (Horton) Kunselman. He was the eldest of three children, being born just ahead of his identical twin brother (Terry) and is survived by his younger brother (Tim).

Garry gave everything he had to his life’s endeavors. After graduating high school in Florida, he attended Florida Atlantic University where a passion for chemistry led him to work for the EPA in Rochester, New York. There, he met the love of his life, wife Joan (DaBoll) Kunselman. Garry and Joan had three children, David Kunselman (Sara Prud’homme Kunselman), Robert Kunselman (Gwen Halverson Kunselman), and Julie (Kunselman) Napoli (Joshua Napoli).

Garry’s passion for science elevated him to become an engineer of spectrometers, developing scientific equipment to analyze materials through the measurement of light wavelengths. His career took him to places worldwide, earned him several patents, and included co-authoring several articles published in leading scientific journals.

But always, Garry placed family and relationships first. Most recently, he relished the role of being the best grandpa ever to his three grandchildren, Andrew Charles Kunselman, Roan Fenn Napoli, and Ada Bay Napoli, loving to joke with them. Garry will be dearly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, brother, many extended family members, and his community.

The Town of Stow benefited from the many hours Garry volunteered in his former role as Committee Chairman of Stow Boy Scout Troop 1. His leadership was vital in providing youth in the program opportunities to develop, grow, and gain experience to become future leaders with strong values.

In his free time, you could find Garry gardening, tending to his cherished blueberry bushes and strawberry plants (his strawberry rhubarb and strawberry shortcake were legendary), playing the fiddle, researching family genealogy, renovating his properties, hosting visitors at the family cottage on Cape Cod, or visiting with family and friends in the Great Smoky Mountains of Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Garry was exceedingly generous and loyal to all those he knew, and more than willing to discuss spectroscopy principles with anyone who would lend an ear. He will always be remembered for his caring, friendly, and loyal nature. His legacy of hard work, dedication, honesty, and love for his family will live on forever.

Garry will be laid to rest in Rochester, New York as part of a celebration of his life, with details to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society.