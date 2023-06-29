Obituary: Judith Walsh, 80

Judith Ann (Lester) Walsh, 80, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023 after a yearlong battle with cancer.

Judi was born in Concord, Mass. on Nov. 23, 1942, daughter of the late Willis I. and Rachael S. (Tucker) Lester. After Judi graduated from Maynard High School in 1960, she used her experience working with numbers and finance at a local bank to create her own bookkeeping business. Over the years, Judi worked with several local companies before retiring in 2007.

With a love of numbers and logic, Judi was an expert at sudoku. She lovingly completed many puzzle books that would baffle her beloved daughter, Allison.

The one thing that Judi might have loved more than (or equal to) her daughter, was Boston sports. She was a passionate fan of all things Red Sox, Bruins and Patriots. While she cherished the championship wins by all these teams, she was not optimistic about the Red Sox chances this year especially after Chris Sales’ injury and was crushed when her adored, record-setting Boston Bruins lost in the playoffs to an inferior Florida Panthers team.

Judi was an avid reader, who loved mystery novels, especially authors James Patterson and Michael Connelly. If asked, Judi would provide you a long list of book recommendations and often lent her personal library to others.

Judi was also a crafter, knitting blankets to keep warm in the cold New England winters and creating needlepoint works of art that she framed and displayed on her walls.

Judi is survived by her daughter, Allison Walsh and husband Antonio Rincon of Rehoboth, MA; her siblings, Willis Lester of Columbia, SC; Ann Marie Lester of Vero Beach, FL: Jon Lester of Bonita Springs, FL. She is predeceased by her sister Robin Chesnick. She also leaves behind treasured nieces, one nephew and their children, which she actively followed on Facebook.

Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Judi on Friday, July 14, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, 42 Concord Street, Maynard, MA. A time for sharing memories will begin at 4:30 p.m. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Randall Library, 19 Crescent St, Stow, MA 01775. As an enthusiastic reader, Judi felt strongly about supporting local libraries.

Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com.