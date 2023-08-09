Can you give this pet a home?

By Sally Cragin

Say “hi” to Finley, a lively chocolate lab who’s a credit to his breed. Just two years old, he’s currently at Manchester (N.H.) Humane Society and loves water, walks and warm cuddling.

Volunteers report this young pup is a “dream companion” when it comes to leash walking. He is also that rarity among his fellows: a dog who’s lived amicably with cats. Finley can also travel in the car – short trips are best at this point.

For folks looking for a larger family dog – and who don’t have small children at home – Finley is a top dog and ready to go to his fur-ever home.

Email [email protected] or call (603) 628-3544 to arrange a visit. 490 Dunbarton Rd., Manchester, NH.