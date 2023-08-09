Breaking News

SPECIAL TOWN MEETING INFORMATION

From the Office of the Stow Town Clerk

SPECIAL TOWN MEETING

* Location Change to CENTER SCHOOL *

Monday, Sept. 18   7:00pm   

Center School, 403 Great Rd

ARTICLES INCLUDE BUT NOT LIMITED TO:
Vote on borrowing funds for new Nashoba Regional High School (approx. $240 million)
Vote on authorizing additional funds for the Randall Library Building Project ($2.5 million)
Vote to vest authorities of Cemeteries and Streets in Director of Public Works
Vote on multiple Town Charter changes
Warrants will be delivered to every household in August as insert in Stow Independent

VOTER REGISTRATION DEADLINE – SEPT. 8  at 5:00pm
Check/update your voter registration online.

https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ovr/

SPECIAL TOWN ELECTION

Saturday, Sept. 23     10am – 4pm
Center School, 403 Great Rd

Check the Town web site for updates on warrant articles, in-person early voting opportunities, etc.
www.stow-ma.gov

Stow Town Clerk’s Office       380 Great Road          978-897-5034

