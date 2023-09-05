Clerk’s Corner: Special Town Meeting

SPECIAL TOWN MEETING
Monday, Sept. 18 7:00pm
Center School, 403 Great Rd.
Meeting starts promptly at 7 p.m.
Check-in will open at 6 p.m.
VOTER REGISTRATION DEADLINE TOWN MEETING – SEPT. 8 at 5:00 P.M.
VOTER REGISTRATION DEADLINE TOWN ELECTION – SEPT. 13 AT 5 P.M.
Check/update your voter registration online: https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ovr/
SPECIAL TOWN ELECTION
Saturday, Sept. 23 10am – 4pm
Center School, 403 Great Rd
IN-PERSON EARLY VOTING AT TOWN BUILDING:
SEPT 18: 9 A.M. – 3 P.M.;
SEPT 19: 9 A.M- 8 P.M.;
SEPT 20: 9 A.M. – 8 P.M.
Parking is limited at Center so we suggest car pooling.
Also parking available at Hale School, Randall Library, Town Building,
Old Fire Station, along Hartley Road or Town Hall.
Linda Hathaway, Stow Town Clerk
380 Great Road
978-897-5034
[email protected]
www.stow-ma.gov