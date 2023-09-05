Clerk’s Corner: Special Town Meeting

SPECIAL TOWN MEETING

Monday, Sept. 18 7:00pm

Center School, 403 Great Rd.

Meeting starts promptly at 7 p.m.

Check-in will open at 6 p.m.

VOTER REGISTRATION DEADLINE TOWN MEETING – SEPT. 8 at 5:00 P.M.

VOTER REGISTRATION DEADLINE TOWN ELECTION – SEPT. 13 AT 5 P.M.

Check/update your voter registration online: https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ovr/

SPECIAL TOWN ELECTION

Saturday, Sept. 23 10am – 4pm

Center School, 403 Great Rd

IN-PERSON EARLY VOTING AT TOWN BUILDING:

SEPT 18: 9 A.M. – 3 P.M.;

SEPT 19: 9 A.M- 8 P.M.;

SEPT 20: 9 A.M. – 8 P.M.

Parking is limited at Center so we suggest car pooling.

Also parking available at Hale School, Randall Library, Town Building,

Old Fire Station, along Hartley Road or Town Hall.

Linda Hathaway, Stow Town Clerk

380 Great Road

978-897-5034

[email protected]

www.stow-ma.gov