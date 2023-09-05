By Kristen Kerouac

Excerpts from the Public Safety Logs. Please note, arrests are made based on probable cause but do not determine guilt or innocence until proven in court.

Monday August 28, 2023

4:10am MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from Johnston Way requested an ambulance for a man who had difficulty breathing. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The ambulance transported the man to the hospital.

1:36pm DISTURBANCE

A caller at Minute Man Airfield reported hearing five gunshots. The Police responded. An individual on the property had permission to be there. All was OK.

4:23pm COMMUNITY

An officer who was parked in the Stow Shopping Center showed the cruiser to a group of kids.

Tuesday August 29, 2023

9:17am MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from Arbor Glen Drive requested an ambulance for a medical emergency. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The ambulance transported an individual to the hospital.

9:18am MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from Great Road requested an ambulance for an individual that had shortness of breath. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. An ambulance transported the patient to the hospital.

9:38am MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from Packard Road reported that a man was shocked by electricity. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The ambulance transported the man to the hospital.

12:56pm ASSIST CITIZEN

A caller from Adams Drive reported that kids were bothering her child as he/she played outside. The Police responded to check the area.

5:28pm COMPLAINT

A walk-in requested to speak with an officer about an unwanted party. An officer advised the individual.

Wednesday August 30, 2023

4:02am SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

A caller at the Stow Shopping Center reported that a white van was driving around the parking lot. It may have hit something. The Police responded. No damage was observed. The van was gone upon arrival.

1:22pm MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from Faxon Drive reported that an individual fell and had arm pain. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The ambulance transported the patient to the hospital.

1:28pm WELL BEING CHECK

A caller reported that someone was sitting on a bench at the Stow Shopping Center. It appeared that they needed help. The Police responded.

1:49 MEDICAL EMERGENCY

Fire/Rescue services responded to the Stow Shopping Center for a leg injury. After a thorough examination, further medical care was refused.

4:21pm VIOLATION

A walk-in requested to speak with an officer regarding a possible restraining order violation. An officer advised the individual.

6:45pm FIRE

A caller from Great Road reported that the Carbon Monoxide alarm went off in her basement. The Police and Fire responded. CO readings were above zero. The home was evacuated. The hot water heater was shut down and the home was ventilated.

Thursday August 31, 2023

9:52pm ASSIST CITIZEN

A walk-in requested to speak with an officer regarding a personal issue. An officer advised the individual.

Friday September 1, 2023

9:45am ASSIST CITIZEN

A caller at the First Parish Church reported that a car had been parked in the lot for a few days. It needed to be moved for an upcoming event.

12:56pm FRAUD

A caller from Kettell Plain Road reported that she was a victim of identity theft. An officer advised the woman.

3:40pm ROAD SAFETY COMPLAINT

A caller who was riding his bike on Boxboro Road, reported that a gold van drove by him at a high speed. The van parked in a nearby driveway. The Police responded. The driver was advised.

6:44pm COMPLAINT

A caller from Taylor Road reported hearing gun shots behind her home. The Police responded. It was confirmed by Minute Man Airfield that bird hunting was allowed on the property. The shootings occurred around 1800 feet from the home on Taylor Road, well over the 500 feet from a property rule. An officer advised the caller.

Saturday September 2, 2023

5:34am MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from Queens Lane requested an ambulance for a woman with severe abdominal pain. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The ambulance transported the woman to the hospital.

7:01am SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

A caller from Boon Road reported that a suspicious man was walking along the road. He appeared to be intoxicated. The Police responded. No one was located.

10:05am COMPLAINT

A caller on White Pond Road reported hearing gun shots. The Police responded. It is bird hunting season until the end of September. Waterfowl were on the river. The hunters were well within the limits. All was OK.

12:27pm MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from Pine Point Road requested an ambulance for a man that had difficulty breathing. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The ambulance transported the man to the hospital.

2:30pm COMPLAINT

A caller from Francis Circle reported solicitors in the area. The Police responded. No one was found.

3:21pm COMPLAINT

A caller on Hartley Road was concerned about parking on both sides of the road. The Police responded. There were zero traffic issues or hazards.

3:53pm MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from Meeting House Lane requested an ambulance for a man that had abdominal pain. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The ambulance transported the man to the hospital.

6:31pm WELL BEING CHECK

A caller from Warren Road requested a well-being check on a friend who was intoxicated. The Police responded. The individual was spoken to. She was OK.

Sunday September 3, 2023

9:45am VANDALISM

A caller from Assabet Street reported that his property had been egged. The Police responded.

9:50am MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from Meeting House Lane requested assistance with a medical issue. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The ambulance transported the man to the hospital.

5:03pm ARREST

A caller reported a car accident on Hudson Road. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. Barry Decker, 60, from Stow, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, marked lane violation and for resisting arrest.

5:27pm MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from Warren Road requested an ambulance because she needed medical assistance. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The ambulance transported the woman to the hospital.