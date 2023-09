Stow TV Schedule for Sept. 7 – 20

Comcast 8/Verizon 32

Programming is now live streaming at StowTv.org

Bulletin background Music- Between the Rivers at SpringFest 2022

Sustainable Stow-Old Frog Pond Farm Talk- August 2023* (28 min)

Sustainable Stow and Stow TV go to Harvard’s Old Frog Pond Farm to learn about the challenges of growing apples organically.

Flo Goes to Stow Fire Dept Touch-A-Truck Event August 2023* (51 min)

“Air Flo” goes to Stow’s third Touch-A-Truck event

Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience at Maynard Memorial Park 8-17-23* (1 hr 46 min)

As Mark, the Maynard Library children’s librarian, says- “Ya gonna wanna dance!”

Matteo Faso Piano Performance 8-10* (20 min)

Matteo entertains the Stow seniors at this COA event

COA Armchair Travel- French Polynesia- Susan and Joe Tamker 8-15-23* (64 min)

Dolphins, Crabs, and Stingrays…Oh My!

Gloucester Story* – A play performance by the Sea 8-13-23

Stow’s Lynn Colletti films a live performance in and of Gloucester!

Benjamin Doty Eagle Scout Ceremony 8-25-23* (24 min)

Stow Troop 1’s Eagle Scout Court of Honor

Randall Library Baking w/Apples – guest chef Karren Collins 11.7.19 (56 min)

It’s apple season! Here’s help on how to bake them…

Get Healthy with Holly – Gotcha Matcha – March 2023 (22 min)

Holly speaks with Karen Whitcomb about exercise, and makes some tasty recipes using Matcha

Exercise with Terry

filmed in the Stow Pompo Community Building

Stow COA Senior Fitness Class* (50 min)

Stow COA Stretch-Flex Class* (55 min)

Sunday Worship Services

6 am- Trinity Bolton – Every Day at 6:00am

8 am- First Parish Church of Stow & Acton- Every day at 8am

* Also available on YouTube – StowTVNow