OBITUARY: Robert Kirchman, 86 (updated)

Updated April 5, 2024

Robert Kirchman, 86

Robert A. Kirchman of Stow, 86, passed away suddenly at home on March 12, 2024.

Robert (Bob) was born Sep. 12, 1937 in Lincoln, Nebraska, the son of Blanche E. Lindenmeyer and Arnold W. Kirchman of Wahoo, Nebraska. His childhood was spent in Silver Springs, Maryland. He served the military in Germany in the early 1960s as a first lieutenant. Later he completed is education as an Electrical Engineer at the University of Maryland.

Bob met his future wife, Ann Rawlings Shoemaker, thru her cousin and they were married in 1966 in Washington D.C. Bob and Ann moved from Delaware, to Stow, Mass. in 1971, where they raised their two children.

Bob was a salesman for Dupont, Mobay Chemicals and Moduform. He loved traveling for his work, which took him across the United States and to the South Pacific, where he loved to scuba dive. He also loved vintage car racing and his Porsches. He was a Constable for the Stow Police Department and a proud Veteran.

Bob is survived by his children, Catherine A. Kirchman of Portland, Maine; Charles R. Kirchman of Boulder, Colorado; and his former spouse, Ann S. Kirchman of Stow, Mass.

Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Bob on April 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 473 Massachusetts Ave, in Acton, Mass.

A reception will follow at a private residence at 493 Great Rd, Stow, Mass. at 7 p.m.