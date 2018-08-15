Clerk’s Corner August 15, 2018

THE VOTER REGISTRATION DEADLINE

FOR THE PRIMARY IS AUG. 15

** The State Primary is the day AFTER Labor Day ~ Are you going away? **

STATE PRIMARY SEPT 4

ABSENTEE BALLOTS AVAILABLE!

At The Town Clerk’s Office

Town Building 380 Great Road

State Primary: Tuesday, Sept. 4 Election Day Polling Location: Center School, 403 Great Road, 7am-8pm

Absentee Ballots are available for registered voters who are unable to vote at the polls due to: absence from town between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day; a physical disability preventing the voter from going to the polling place; or religious belief.

A voter must fill out an absentee ballot application prior to receiving an absentee ballot. Please contact your town clerk to have an absentee ballot application mailed to you, stop by the town clerk’s office, or download the application at http://www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/elepdf/absentee/English-Absentee-Ballot-Application.pdf

Absentee ballot applications will be accepted until 5:00pm on Friday Aug. 31. Ballots can be voted in-person at the Clerk’s office OR a ballot can be mailed to the registered voter. Ballots cannot be taken home. Completed ballots must be returned to the Clerk’s office by the close of polls (8pm) on Election Day (Sept 4).

