Funds for Nashoba leach field in flux

Funds for leach field in flux; other state funds to increase

by Nan Shnitzler

State Senator Dean Tran appeared before the Bolton Board of Selectmen Aug. 22 to tell them that while the $300,000 earmark to move the Nashoba Regional High School leach field is included in the environmental bond bill that was signed by the governor, it was signed after the Fiscal 2020 state budget had been finalized, so funds won’t be forthcoming this year.

Still, he is working on two options. One is to use his Beacon Hill contacts to find other revenue “avenues,” and two is to get the governor to add it to the supplemental bond bill due out in a month or two. Worst case, he said, the Nashoba towns would have to wait until next year.

“Believe me, I’m working very hard to get this money to you folks,” Tran said.

In “very, very, very” good news, Tran said, state Chapter 70 education funding and regional transportation funding will increase significantly for Nashoba Regional in the upcoming school year. The Ch. 70 increases in 2018 and 2019, respectively, were $96,000 and $139,000, he said. The upcoming school year will see a “huge” $282,475 increase.

Likewise, Tran said he pushed hard in the senate for a bigger regional transportation reimbursement with the result that Nashoba will see an increase of $359,356, as compared with last year’s $154,000. The selectmen were duly impressed and thanked him.

