Stow Police Report… Aug. 15, 2017

Monday August 7, 2017

7:15am ASSIST OTHER AGENCY

The Massachusetts State Police requested a well-being check on a Stow resident whose car was left at Walden Pond. The Stow Police contacted a family member who explained that the car owner had stayed at Walden Pond late the day before. The parking gates were closed and locked when he left.

7:46pm SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

A walk-in reported that there was a small child in a car, near Pet Source, with a man who was acting suspiciously. The Police responded to check the area. The child and his mother were spoken to. There were no problems.

Tuesday August 8, 2017

6:19am ASSIST CITIZEN

A walk-in from Taylor Road reported that someone went through his truck. Nothing was taken.

11:11am MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller on State Road requested an ambulance for a bicyclist who had a broken arm. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The ambulance transported the individual to the hospital.

11:52am ASSIST OTHER AGENCY

The Hudson Police requested assistance with locating a tow truck that hit and knocked down a pole in Hudson. The Stow Police responded to check the area. 12:23pm: the tow truck was located and Hudson Police was notified.

6:15pm ANIMAL

A caller from Dunster Drive reported that a beehive was in the cul-de-sac. The caller was concerned. The Animal Control Officer was notified.

7:15pm SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

A caller from Orchard Drive reported that her son located a backpack behind a stone wall near the entrance to Bose. The Police responded. The owner was identified and the backpack was returned.

Wednesday August 9, 2017

1:23am MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from Warren Road requested an ambulance for a woman who was acting strange. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The ambulance transported the woman to the hospital.

5:31am ROAD SAFETY COMPLAINT

A caller near Elm Ridge Road reported that a bicyclist did not have reflective gear on the bike. The Police responded to check the area.

8:09am ANIMAL

A caller from Edgehill Road reported that there was an injured raccoon in the road. The Animal Control Officer was notified.

5:25pm SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

A caller from Packard Road reported that when her children arrived home, they stated that an SUV with its flashers on was parked on the road. The van looked “creepy.” The Police responded to check the area. The SUV was located. A man had pulled over to use the phone. He went on his way.

8:54pm ASSIST OTHER AGENCY

The Sudbury Police requested assistance with locating two missing individuals in the Assabet Wildlife Refuge. The Stow Police responded to check the area.



Thursday August 10, 2017

9:43am COMPLAINT

A caller from Old Bolton Road reported that there was loud music near the Stow Community Park. The Police responded. A soccer camp was going on. The noise was not unreasonable.

10:39am ANIMAL

A caller from Maple Street reported that her German Shepard mix had been missing for several hours. The Animal Control Officer was notified.

11:25am ASSIST CITIZEN

A caller on Sudbury Road reported that a young man was walking along the road holding his stomach. The Police responded. No one was located.

2:12pm SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

A caller from Elm Ridge Road reported that a red truck was in front of her house and the occupant was taking pictures. When the caller approached the individual, he sped off. The Police responded to check the area.

3:30pm COMPLAINT

A caller at the town beach reported that the lifeguards were not paying attention to the swimmers. The Recreation Department was notified.

3:35pm ASSIST CITIZEN

A caller reported that a woman who was sitting outside a nail salon appeared disoriented. The Police responded. The woman was waiting for her ride. All was OK.



Friday August 11, 2017

6:57am SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

A walk-in reported that a suspicious backpack was on the ground on Orchard Drive. The Police responded. The backpack was filled with a couple of thermos’ and lunch items.

7:51am ROAD SAFETY COMPLAINT

A caller reported that while she and her husband were riding bikes on Harvard Road the day before, a car drove at them aggressively. The car honked and swerved. An officer explained that the incident needed to be reported the same day.

8:11am ANIMAL

A caller from Adams Drive reported that she found a baby squirrel the night before. She cared for it but wanted to contact the Animal Control Officer.

9:08am SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

A walk-in reported that someone went onto her deck Wednesday and Thursday nights. They lit the citronella candles. An officer advised the woman.

9:14am ASSIST CITIZEN

A walk-in reported that on Thursday, a car backed into his mother’s car while she was in reverse. An officer explained that a report could not be filed the next day. The information was logged.

11:50am SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

A caller reported that a suspicious car had been parked at Pine Bluff for a good amount of time. The caller said it had been there before, too. The Police responded. The car was located. The occupant was a dad that was working in the car while he waited for his daughter to finish a sports program.

4:45pm ASSIST CITIZEN

A walk-in reported that she received a letter from an inmate. She does not know why. An officer contacted the prison. The inmate was informed to stop communication immediately.

8:40pm SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

An officer checked on a car at the Stow Community Park. Two individuals were out walking. All was OK.

9:12pm SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

An officer checked on a car at the old Fire Department on Crescent Street. A couple of individuals were playing a video game.

Saturday August 12, 2017

8:48pm WELL BEING CHECK

A caller reported that a black car was parked next to the bridge on Sudbury Road. The headlights were on and a pair of shoes were on the ground. The caller was concerned that someone needed help. The Police responded. Two individuals were located. They had been camping in the area and were leaving. All was OK.

3:22pm DISTURBANCE

A caller at the Dunkin’ Donuts reported that a customer was very agitated and angry about her order. She was verbally harassing the employees. The woman left but the caller was concerned she would come back. The Police responded.

6:44pm ASSIST CITIZEN

A walk-in reported that he received a phone call stating that he had a warrant for his arrest in Florida. He did not know about it. The man’s information was placed into the system. The man did not have any warrants or even a record.

6:50pm SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

An officer checked on a car that had been parked at the Community Center Building for a few hours. The occupant was a limo driver waiting for a wedding at Butternut Farm to be over.



Sunday August 13, 2017

No major incidents to report

