Stow Police Report… Aug. 15, 2018

Excerpts from the Stow Public Safety logs compiled by Kristen Kerouac.

Please note: A court of law makes the final determination regarding guilt or innocence

Monday August 6, 2018

8:41am ASSIST CITIZEN

A caller at the Stow Brook Gulf reported that someone left a child in a car while the parent went inside for a coffee. The caller was concerned for the child. The Police responded. No one was located.

6:20am ASSIST CITIZEN

A caller from Elm Ridge Road reported that while a tree company was doing work on his property, a crane broke down. The crane would be parked in front of his home until the company could remove it. The information was logged.

7:42pm ANIMAL

A caller from Catherine Circle requested to speak with the Animal Control Officer regarding a baby bunny she found in the street. The Animal Control Officer was notified. The bunny was placed in a grassy area. A short time later, a larger rabbit, assumed to be the mama, returned to her bunny. All was OK.

Tuesday August 7, 2018

9:51am ASSIST CITIZEN

A walk-in turned in a bag of coins that were found on the side of Great Road.

11:39am COMPLAINT

A caller from Warren Road reported that a woman, in a small see-through night shirt, was sitting outside talking to herself. The Police responded. An appropriately clothed woman was located. The woman believed that the caller did not like her.

1:31pm MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from the Fire Academy reported that a man had heat-related issues. The ambulance transported the man to the hospital.

3:50pm BURGLARY

A caller from Great Road reported that when she returned home, her front door was broken in and a shotgun was missing. The Police responded. A report was filed.

5:12pm ANIMAL

An officer reported that he was bitten by a dog on Great Road. The skin was not broken. The Animal Control Officer was notified.

7:07pm LOST

A caller from Kirkland Road reported that he lost his wallet in Boston. The information was logged.

11:44pm MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from Grove Hill Road requested an ambulance because she had chest pain. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. An ambulance transported the woman to the hospital.

Wednesday August 8, 2018

8:32am ASSIST CITIZEN

A walk-in reported fraudulent activity on his credit card. The information was logged.

1:32pm ROAD SAFETY COMPLAINT

A caller from Harvard Road reported that a truck was parked in the road; facing the wrong direction. The Police responded. The truck driver was advised, and the truck was moved.

7:14pm FIRE

A caller from Dunster Drive reported that her home was hit by lightning. There was a faint smell of smoke. The Police and Fire Department responded. Light damage from lightning was seen. The home was safe.

7:29pm ROAD SAFETY COMPLAINT

The Fire Department checked on the flow of water near Wedgewood Pines Country Club. The retaining wall on the property had fallen. The country club was notified of the damage.

7:51pm FIRE

A caller from Harvard Road reported that her basement was flooding. Her sump pumps were not working. The Police and Fire Department responded. The water was cleared.

7:52pm FIRE

A caller from Pine Ridge Road reported a possible lightning strike. The Fire Department responded. Nothing but a tripped breaker was located.

8:05pm ROAD SAFETY COMPLAINT

Multiple callers reported that the lights at the Gleasondale Bridge were not working. The Police responded to assist with traffic.

8:10pm ROAD SAFETY COMPLAINT

A caller near the Shaw’s Plaza reported that orange cones were all around the area due to high waters. The Police responded.

8:31pm FIRE

A caller from Evelyn Road reported that she heard crackling in her walls. The Police and Fire Department responded. The home was checked and found to be safe.

9:03pm FIRE

A caller from Hale Road reported that a large pine tree was hit by lightning. Some of her lights and her TV went out. The Fire Department responded.

10:12pm ANIMAL

A caller from Barton Road reported that a dog, without a collar or tags, showed up at his home. The Animal Control Officer was notified.

Thursday August 9, 2018

12:37am SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

A caller from Whitman Street reported that a man was standing “like a statue” on the side of the road. The Police responded. The man was standing outside watching to see when the power would go back on.

11:18am COMPLAINT

A caller from Hudson Road reported that the Stow Highway Department cut down three of his bushes. The information was relayed to the Highway Department for a follow-up.

1:06pm ASSIST CITIZEN

A walk-in reported that she received three obscene phone call messages on her voicemail. The calls originated from an Ohio-based number. The information was logged.

5:33pm ANIMAL

A caller near Honey Pot Hill Orchards reported that a dog, without a collar or tags, was running around the area. The Animal Control Officer was notified.

4:41pm ASSIST CITIZEN

A caller reported that when he came out of Shaw’s, a man was standing by his car. The man explained that he hit the caller’s car and had called the police to report it. However, the man drove away once the story was explained to the caller.

4:57pm MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from Faxon Drive reported that a man fell, and she could not lift him back up. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The man was assisted. All was OK.

8:56pm LARCENY

A caller from Hickory Lane reported that someone used his credit card for unauthorized purchases that were being delivered to his home. The Police responded. A report was filed.

Friday August 10, 2018

1:58am ANIMAL

A caller from Elliot Drive reported that there was a bat in her home. The Animal Control Officer was notified.

8:25am ARREST

Dahmani Steele, 18, from Boston, was arrested for attempting to commit a crime using an improper credit card.

5:49pm ANIMAL

A caller from Walnut Street reported that a fox was in her yard. It did not appear to be frightened by her or her dog. The woman was advised that fox do appear during the day quite frequently.

6:46pm SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

A caller from Arbor Glen Drive reported that when she arrived at her property, that she had not yet moved into, she discovered that a window was broken. The Police responded. A report was filed.

Saturday August 11, 2018

1:11am ALARM/BURGLARY

An alarm company reported a commercial burglar alarm at Stow Brook Gulf. An additional caller reported that when her boyfriend was making a doughnut delivery to Dunkin’ Donuts he found a smashed front door and an open cash register. The Police responded. The owner was contacted. A similar break-in was reported, about the same time, in Acton. A safe that contained cash and lottery books was taken. A man, wearing dark clothing, was seen on the surveillance tapes.

2:14am MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from Pine Point Road reported that his 19-year-old friend fell off a skateboard. He was breathing but unconscious. The Police, Fire/Rescue and Life Flight responded. Life Flight transported the man to the hospital.

9:48am ANIMAL

A caller from Baldwin Drive reported that a baby bird was in the road. The Animal Control Officer was notified.

6:42pm SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

A walk-in reported that while his wife was setting up her classroom at Center School that day, she believed that she saw three individuals in one of the hallways. The walk-in explained that he saw three children playing on the back playground as well. The Police responded. The building was checked and secure. It did not appear as though anyone had gained unauthorized access.

Sunday August 12, 2018

1:24pm ANIMAL

A caller from October Lane reported that his dog was loose. The Animal Control Officer was notified.

5:24pm ANIMAL

An officer was stopped, near the town storage area on Crescent Street, by an individual who reported that five chickens were loose in the area. The Animal Control Officer was notified.

7:53pm ASSIST CITIZEN

Due to a recent break-in, an employee from the Stow Brook Gulf requested that an officer be present when he/she closed the station.

9:01pm ASSIST OTHER AGENCY

The Foxwood Tribal Police reported that a Stow resident was present at the casino when the resident’s service dog bit someone at the casino. The information was relayed to the Animal Control Officer.

