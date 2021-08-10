Stow Public Safety Log

Compiled by Kristen Kerouac

Monday August 2, 2021

9:41am ASSIST CITIZEN

A walk-in reported that the IRS sent her a license that was not hers. An officer advised her to contact the IRS to resolve the issue.

Tuesday August 3, 2021

12:34pm ANIMAL

A caller from Great Road reported that a bat bit her cat. She wanted to report the incident to the police before she brought the cat to the vet. The Animal Control Officer was notified.

1:53pm MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from MacIntosh Drive reported that an individual had trouble breathing. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The ambulance transported the individual to the hospital.

4:14pm COMPLAINT

A caller on Harvard Road reported that someone abandoned a car seat on the side of the road. The Highway Department was notified.

Wednesday August 4, 2021

7:14am MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from Old Bolton Road reported that an individual had an uncontrollable nosebleed. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The ambulance transported the patient to the hospital.

12:05pm MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from Arbor Glen Drive reported that an individual had low blood pressure. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The ambulance transported the patient to the hospital.

12:37pm ROAD SAFETY

A caller on Taylor Road reported that a truck and trailer were creating a road hazard. The Police responded to check the area.

4:39pm ALARM

A caller from West View Lane reported a motion detector activity alarm. The Police responded. The home was checked, inside and out. Nothing suspicious was seen.

6:57pm COMPLAINT

A caller from Old Bolton Road reported that someone had defecated on a property across the street from his/her view. It may have been a contractor. The Police responded. An individual was spoken to and advised.

Thursday August 5, 2021

6:43am MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from Harvard Road requested an ambulance for a stroke. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The ambulance transported the patient to the hospital.

10:06am ROAD SAFETY COMPLAINT

A caller on Indian Ridge Road reported that a brick was in the road. The Police responded. The “brick” was a piece of Styrofoam. It was removed.

5:10pm ANIMAL

A caller from Apple Blossom Lane requested to speak with Animal Control Officer regarding a problem with a squirrel. The Animal Control Officer was notified.

10:38pm COMPLAINT

A caller on Randall Road reported that he could hear yelling coming from Hudson Road. The Police responded to check the area.

Friday August 6, 2021

11:08am ANIMAL

A caller from Adams Drive reported that he accidentally trapped a skunk. The Animal Control Officer was notified.

Saturday August 7, 2021

1:14am MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from Hudson Road requested an ambulance for a man who had a possible cardiac issue. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The ambulance transported the man to the hospital.

5:15am MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from Warren Road requested an ambulance for a man who had back pain. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The ambulance transported the man to the hospital.

6:46am MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from Hudson Road requested an ambulance for an individual who had stomach pain. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The patient was transported to the hospital via the ambulance.

11:30am ROAD SAFETY COMPLAINT

A caller on Wheeler Road reported that another car would not allow him to pull out of the intersection. The caller felt that the incident was road rage. The Police responded to check the area.

1:47pm COMPLAINT

A caller from Barton Road reported that the Collings Foundation was firing tanks again. It was very loud and shaking his home. An officer advised the caller. The incident was logged.

2:38pm GENERAL

The Recreation Department reported that the water in Lake Boon had been evaluated for a certain bacterium. The result was positive which led to the closure of the swimming area for some time.

9:16pm DISTURBANCE

A caller from Timberedge Road reported hearing fireworks in the area. The Police responded to check the area.

9:31pm ANIMAL

A caller from Red Acre Road reported that a bat was in his house. The Animal Control Officer was notified.

Sunday August 8, 2021

8:43pm SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

A caller reported that he saw kids on a canoe on the lake. The Police responded. There was nothing unusual to report.

