Sept. 7, 2021



With the DELTA Variant of the COVID-19 virus causing a rise in case numbers, the following information, derived from the Mass. Department of Public Health and available on the Mass.gov website, gives an update as to where COVID case numbers stand in the communities of Bolton and Stow, along with the total number of Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated to date

STOW: Total Cumulative Cases to date: 325 (Up from 317 last week)

# of cases in two weeks (Aug. 15 – 28): 11

BOLTON: Total Cumulative Cases to date : 255 (up from 240 last week)

# of cases in two weeks (Aug. 15 – 28): 20

Statewide Total # of cases

Aug. 30: 708, 042

Sept. 2: 720,175

Total Mass. Individuals Fully Vaccinated

Aug. 24: 4,467,17

Sept. 7: 4,531,700