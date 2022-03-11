Obituary: Dorothy (Doe) Shively, 91

Dorothy (Doe) Shively, 91

Former Stow resident and teacher

Dorothy (Doe) Shively died peacefully on March 3, 2022, in Westminster, CO. Born on March 19, 1930 in Sebring, Ohio, Doe was descended from a long line of storytellers and pranksters. Known fondly as Honey, she was the daughter of Emmett and Evelyn Garlock and the doting sister of her younger brother Emmett (Randy) Garlock. Over the years, the two of them never gave up the chance for a multi-hour telephone conversation, Doe married her high school sweetheart, Milt Shively, on July 7, 1951. Married for over 70 years, together Milt and Doe created a loving family filled with laughter, joy, and adventure (including countless road trips). They were blessed with three children, four grandchildren, and the companionship of many dogs and cats.

She was a first generation college student, a graduate of the University of Mount Union and also attended Kent State University, University of Akron, and Tufts University. Doe was a schoolteacher and spent the last 20 years in the classroom teaching ‘the most important grade’ —kindergarten. She sat on Tufts University Early Child Development Council and was featured in Who’s Who of American Women. Her legacy as a lifelong educator will also be carried on by her many students whose lives she touched deeply.

After her retirement, Doe and Milt moved to Colorado from Massachusetts for Milt’s work and, especially, for a longer ski season. They lived in Colorado Springs and then for 17 years in Summit County. Later, they moved to Erie on the Front Range. Doe placed 2nd in Colorado and 7th in the US in NASTAR and was Senior Women’s Champion for three years in the Team Ski Association. In addition to her love of skiing and the outdoors, she volunteered with many groups, including the Olympic Center, the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, the Arapaho Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Red Hat Society and served on several committees at the Lafayette United Methodist Church. Doe carried on her family tradition’s love of animals. She and her beloved dog Jack did therapy work at senior care and Alzheimer homes.

Doe is dearly missed and remembered by her husband Milt; daughter Lisa Shively-Cox and son-in-law Dale of Pleasant Shade, TN; son Merrick (Rick) Shively and daughter-in-law Maureen of Golden, CO and their daughter Sierra; son Marty Shively and daughter-in-law Donna of Seattle, WA and their three children Hannah, Isabelle, and Emmett; brother Randy and his wife Sue; and, of course, her rescue dog Tulsa.

Doe loved people, her family and friends, crafting, an occasional margarita (just don’t let her have a second one). She was a hard worker, a committed Kohl’s shopper, and baker of pies, cookies, and brownies. It was a gift to receive Doe’s generosity, humor, and love. We will cherish her memory until we have the privilege of meeting her again.

A celebration of her extraordinary life will be held on May 7, 2022, in Colorado. Please feel free to post condolences on Doe’s Facebook page where they will be seen by her husband and other family members: https://www.facebook.com/doe.shively.