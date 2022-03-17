Musical theater returns to Nashoba

CHICAGO: High School Edition, takes place at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19; and at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 20. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for students and seniors, and can be purchased in advance at https://sites.google.com/view/nashobadrama/tickets. Tickets also will be sold at the door. NRHS is at 12 Green Rd., Bolton. For more information go to www.NashobaDrama.com.

Published in the March 16 2022 edition of The Stow and Bolton Independent

by Ann Needle

“I really missed the kids,” said Director Bill Grady, who noted he has been directing NRHS productions for about 30 years. He will be joined by NRHS veteran Choreographer Melissa Lynch, as well as Music Director David Bailey conducting the orchestra.

Stow’s Veronica Wells plays actress Velma Kelly. (Kristin DeJohn photos)

CHICAGO: High School Edition tells the story of two actors imprisoned for murder at the Cook County Jail of the 1920s. Velma Kelly (Stow’s Veronica Wells) shot her husband and the other half of her sister act when she caught them together. And, there is chorus girl Roxie Hart (Bolton’s Hallie Farmer), who murdered nightclub regular Fred Casely. These stars are surrounded in the women’s cell block by other murderers staying afloat in a twisted prison and legal system. Things take an upward turn for Roxie when the media touts her “case” to the public as a feel-good, murder-of-the-week piece. But Velma finds a way to sweep that attention in her own direction.

Many of the show’s musical numbers have made it to mainstream American music, including All That Jazz and We Both Reached for the Gun. The show copped a Tony Award in 1996 for the stage production — it is still on Broadway — and an Oscar for Best Picture in 2002.

“Chicago,” Revisited

Long-time followers of NRHS theater will recognize this show as Grady’s selection for the spring 2011 musical. But, as Grady said, expect some changes.

The original Chicago grapples with issues such as women’s empowerment, the injustices of the legal system and a sensationalizing media, couched with humor. While Grady assured that CHICAGO: High School Edition, keeps those themes at its core, “The licensing company no longer allows high schools to do the original, because of the content. So many schools were changing things and cutting things that the writers felt infringed upon.” And so, it became the High School Edition. Grady said the changes also trimmed the show to 1-1/2 hours.

“It has really watered down the darkness of the show,” Grady said of CHICAGO: High School Edition. But, he also insisted this brightening shines even more light on the comedy that has cleverly broken through the darkness through the years. Still, Grady remarked, younger children may not find it an appealing show. “I would say it is not a children’s production, like Mary Poppins would be. It does not cater to young children.”

Nashoba Drama players (L-R) Temi Bradlee, Hallie Farmer (Roxie Hart), Alexandra Masucci and Nina Ambrose, all of Bolton

But, as Roxie Hart, Hallie Farmer may have captured some of the show’s appeal, commenting, “The music is so unbelievably catchy — and who knew that a show about murder and corruption could make you laugh out loud.”

The Pandemic Left the Room

Back in March 2020, Grady was conducting rehearsals for Hello Dolly! before the pandemic shut down just about everything. Asked why he did not revive that show — given some of the sets and costumes were ready — Grady said, “I could have, but so many of the characters have graduated, and having the right people to carry it over was important.” However, Grady acknowledged that choosing another show was tough, given he had not worked with many of the potential leads. “I did not have the luxury to know who would come to auditions. So it was a stab in the dark. But it really worked out; I have two strong leads that carry the show.”

Though NRHS no longer requires students to mask, Grady said, while he is mandating cast and crew mask up for tech week (the week before the show), “It’s their choice for show night.” He noted that audience members will not have any pandemic restrictions.

Veronica Wells, in her role as Velma Kelly, expressed her gratitude for being back in live theater. “I am so grateful to be back in a group that shares my passion for theater and music — and I am really excited to perform our show after so long without performing!”

Stow’s Ben Tadmor (playing Billy Flynn) gets in character – enjoying the spotlight and adoration of “Billy’s Girls.” CHICAGO: High School Edition is being performed March 18-20 at Nashoba Regional High School, 12 Green Road in Bolton. Set in the 1920s, the show is a satire about a corrupt criminal justice system and the concept of “celebrity criminals.”