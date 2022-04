March 31, 2022

Stow Select Board member Zack Burns has tendered his resignation, effective April 1. In his letter of resignation, he explained he has taken what he called a “once-in-a-lifetime professional opportunity” that will not allow for him to serve in an elected position. He added that he and his family will be moving out of Stow in the coming weeks.

His full letter of resignation is on the town website.