The April 20 edition is out!

Candidate interviews of Select Board candidates Katie Fisher, Len Golder and Alex Riker. (Cortni Frecha and Ingeborg Hegemann Clark were interviewed in last week's edition).
And don’t forget CANDIDATE’S NIGHT on Wednesday, April 27, 7 – 9pm
The forum will be live-streamed on Stow TV and Facebook and there will be an opportunity to ask questions of any/all candidates. The format will be:
Group #1
Board of Assessors –Thomas Ryan
Board of Health – Mary McDowell
Stow Housing Authority — Abby Morgan
Randall Library Trustee – Morgan Hillman, Andy Riecker, Rachael Flaherty
Audience questions taken
Group #2
Moderator – James Salvie
Planning Board – Karen Kelleher
School Committee — Leah Vivirito (Keely Nowosacki withdrew her candidacy)
Audience questions taken
SELECT BOARD CANDIDATES:
Introductions – Cortni Frecha, Ingeborg Hegemann Clark, Kathleen Fisher, Lenny Golder and Alex Riker
PRE-SUBMITTED and LIVE AUDIENCE QUESTIONS
If you have any questions you’d like to be asked and can’t do so live, please send them to editor@stowindependent.com