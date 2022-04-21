The April 20 edition is out!

Don’t miss this week’s edition! Candidate interviews of Select Board candidates Katie Fisher, Len Golder and Alex Riker. (Cortni Frecha and Ingeborg Hegemann Clark were interviewed in last week’s edition). Lots more! Available at Colonial Spirits, Russell’s and Stow Brook Gulf in Stow. Subscribe for home delivery at www.stowindependent.com !

And don’t forget CANDIDATE’S NIGHT on Wednesday, April 27, 7 – 9pm

The forum will be live-streamed on Stow TV and Facebook and there will be an opportunity to ask questions of any/all candidates. The format will be:

Group #1

Board of Assessors –Thomas Ryan

Board of Health – Mary McDowell

Stow Housing Authority — Abby Morgan

Randall Library Trustee – Morgan Hillman, Andy Riecker, Rachael Flaherty

Audience questions taken

Group #2

Moderator – James Salvie

Planning Board – Karen Kelleher

School Committee — Leah Vivirito (Keely Nowosacki withdrew her candidacy)

Audience questions taken

SELECT BOARD CANDIDATES:

Introductions – Cortni Frecha, Ingeborg Hegemann Clark, Kathleen Fisher, Lenny Golder and Alex Riker

PRE-SUBMITTED and LIVE AUDIENCE QUESTIONS

If you have any questions you’d like to be asked and can’t do so live, please send them to editor@stowindependent.com