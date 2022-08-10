Calendar of Events: Aug. 10 2022

11th Hour Bell Ringing at FPC

On the eleventh day of each month at 11 a.m., churches and communities across the commonwealth are ringing bells for 11 minutes to signify the climate crisis we face. First Parish Church of Stow & Acton (FPC) is one of those churches.

The bell ringing initiative is a project of 11th Hour Calling, an interfaith collection of people who, at the 11th hour, “gather together and ring church bells, strike Buddhist gongs and singing bowls, recite the 99 names of Allah, sing nasheed (Islamic songs), recite Quran, or play the daf or djembe for 11 minutes after a prayer/meditation/poetry gathering,” according to their website at 11thHourCalling.org.

All are welcome to hold signs in front of FPC as its steeple bell is rung for 11 minutes on the 11th day of each month at 11 a.m. Says Rick Lent, co-chair of FPC’s Climate Task Force, “We want everyone to recognize the crisis we face.”

The next 11th Hour event will take place on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 11 a.m. Please arrive at 10:45 a.m. FPC is located at 353 Great Rd. in Stow.

Guest Table Picnic

Guest Table, a community dinner in Stow, will return on Friday, Aug. 12, for a catered indoor picnic meal of various sandwiches, salads, and desserts. Dinner will begin at 5:30pm and doors will open at 5pm. There’s no charge for dinner, but donations are gratefully accepted. All are welcome! Guest Table will take Covid precautions, including seating guests in 3 rooms with no more than 20 guests per room. Each room will have filter fans for airflow and plenty of room for social distancing. There is one gender-neutral, single-use bathroom available for all to use. Please wear a mask, regardless of your immunization status, unless you’re seated at your table.

Guest Table takes place at First Parish Church of Stow & Acton (FPC), located at 353 Great Rd. When parking, please keep a clear path for emergency vehicles; do not block the driveway around the front of the sanctuary; park only on the 117 side of Commons Rd.; and do not block access to the back of the building. Thank you! This program is supported in part by grants from the Stow Community Chest, Nashoba Valley Rotary, and the Acton-Boxborough United Way. Guest Table is also grateful for the consistent support it receives from the Stow Council on Aging and the Stow Food Pantry, as well as the support from so many individuals who donate and volunteer.

Blessing of the Animals – FPC Summer Service

On Aug. 14, bring your animals (leashed) or a representation of them to an outdoor Blessing of the Animals service at First Parish Church of Stow and Acton (FPC), Unitarian Universalist. FPC member Susan Avery will lead the service, exploring the power animals have to lift our spirits. During the service, the animals will be collectively blessed. Attendees must socially distance and wear a mask that covers both mouth and nose. Babysitting is provided for children from infants through 5th grade. The service will take place on Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. All are welcome!

FPC warmly welcomes gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender people. The church is located at 353 Great Road in Stow (at the intersection of routes 117 and 62) and is wheelchair accessible. For more information, visit www.fpc-stow-acton.org.

Water Quality – Wells and Lake Boon

Is the water we drink, wash with, and swim in safe? What is happening with PFAS? At the Sustainable Stow and Randall Library session on Aug. 17 at 7pm we look at answering those questions. Mary Jude Pigsley, the Regional Director with MassDep, will discuss the testing and identification of areas in Stow where the problem of PFAS has been found in the water. Dave Gray and Dan Barstow will give an update on the Healthy Lake Boon initiative. Register for this session here bit.ly/3zF9qsV

Stow Bike for the Woods

The 21st annual Stow Bike for the Woods is taking place Sunday, Aug 28. This family-friendly road-bike ride supports the Stow Conservation Trust. Registration starts at 8:30am, ride at 9am. The ride starts at the Stow Shopping Center, 113 Great Rd. You can register for the ride and get more information at http://bikeforthewoods.org We will have food and drink including fresh peaches, cider donuts, and our famous mid-ride lemonade stand. Come for the scenery, return for the great snacks!

Choose from a variety of ride lengths including 5, 14, 37, and a 65-mile metric century. All ages and abilities are welcome. The routes are well marked and cue sheets are provided. The routes take you by many of the conservation properties in the area. See up close why Stow and surrounding towns are considered biking nirvana by those in the know. The Stow Conservation Trust aims to preserve open space for future generations. All proceeds from the ride go to the Trust. Last year the ride raised over $2000 for this worthy cause.

NASHOBA SYMPHONIC BAND 2022-2023 SEASON

The Nashoba Symphonic Band is pleased to announce its concert schedule for the 2022-2023 season. All concerts will take place in the auditorium of Nashoba Regional High School, Route 117 (12 Green Road GPS) in Bolton MA, about a mile west of the center of town. Admission is free and open to the public. The theme for the season is “Joy in Form,” exploring the ways in which various elements are combined to create a complete musical work.

Rehearsals of Nashoba Symphonic Band are held on Thursdays from 7-9 p.m. on the stage of the Nashoba Regional High School, Route 117 (12 Green Road GPS) in Bolton MA, about a mile west of town center. FIRST REHEARSAL for the 2022-2023 Season will be Thursday, September 1 at 7 p.m. REGISTRATION for ALL new and returning members will begin at 6 p.m. in the Nashoba High School auditorium lobby.

Concert dates are Sunday, October 30, 2022, Saturday, February 4, 2023, Sunday, May 7, 2023, and Thursday, June 15, 2023.

The Nashoba Symphonic Band welcomes new players at the beginning of each season and at the rehearsal following each concert. There are no auditions, but adult membership is limited to a certain number within each section. Students (grade 8 and above) are required to present a recommendation from their school music director or private instructor. The band currently has openings for section clarinets and trumpets, 2 trombones, 1 tuba and percussion. Those wishing to become members, or needing further information should contact the conductor/music director, David Bailey (baileydavidwayne@gmail.com) OR Joe McCarthy, Nashoba Regional High School Instrumental Director (jmccarthy@nrsd.net).

Nashoba Symphonic Band is a program of the Nashoba Regional High School Friends of Music. In 2021-2022, the group was supported in part by grants from the Cultural Councils in Berlin, Bolton, Hudson, Lancaster and Stow, local agencies supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.

OUT OF TOWN

Summer Friday Nights Free at Discovery Museum

All programs are free with admission unless otherwise noted. Advance reservations are required to visit the Museum. Visit www.discoveryacton.org for hours, COVID safety protocols, and to make reservations. Some outdoor programs may be weather-dependent.

Summer Friday Nights Free! 4:30pm – 8pm. Join us with free admission and explore the museum and Discovery Woods at night every Friday throughout the summer! (Please note that the Treehouse and Discovery Woods will close at dusk.) We will gratefully accept non-perishable food donations for Open Table and the Acton Food Pantry. Reservations are required and can be made 10 days in advance.

