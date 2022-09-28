Stow officials investigating suspicious package at Stow Shopping Center – updated 2pm

Sept. 28, 2022

2 p.m. UPDATE:

They are now clearing the scene according to Fire Lt. Erick Benoit. The materials in the package were not found to present a danger. The Plaza and Post Office parking lots are reopened, according to Ann Needle who spoke to Lt. Benoit on scene.

From the Stow Fire Department:

Stow Public Safety Officials are currently at the scene of a suspicious package.

At 11 a.m., the Stow Police and Fire department were dispatched to 117 Great Road, The Stow Shopping Plaza to investigate a suspicious package. Workers at the plaza noticed the suspicious item and called 911. Crews will remain on scene awaiting the arrival of the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad, which will assist in rending the scene safe.

The Stow Police and Fire Departments request that members of the public to stay clear of the area at this time and motorists in the area should exercise caution in the area to allow emergency crews to access the area safely.

This is a breaking news update. Additional information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.