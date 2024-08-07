OBITUARY: Glenn Sumner, 62

Glenn Allen Sumner passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 3, 2024, at the age of 62, in Leominster, Mass. Glenn was born on Nov. 9, 1961, in Waltham, Mass., to Stowell and Bette Sumner. Glenn leaves behind a legacy of generosity, love, and laughter worth celebrating.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Brenda (Laughlin) Sumner, his twin daughters Remy and Sydney Sumner, and his siblings Scott Sumner and Rebecca (Sumner) Wandell. He selflessly cared for his wife and daughters in times of hardship and was widely regarded as a “family man.” A huge animal lover, Glenn also leaves his beloved dog and three cats.

Glenn, or as he was known to some, “His Highest Holiness Honorable Tech Guru,” studied civil engineering at Central New England College of Technology. However, he found his calling working in IT Analysis at Digital Equipment Corporation and Electronic Data Systems. He considered his most rewarding position to be working with the students and faculty at Nashoba Regional School District, as that’s where he felt the greatest sense of community.

Glenn had a wide array of interests that go beyond information technology. He is described by his family as a “foodie” – but when he first met Brenda in 1997, the only cookbook he owned was 365 Ways to Cook Chicken. Glenn also knew how to fix everything from cars to appliances, and loved starting new projects around the house. He had a great fascination with the weather, birds, and history, and in another life he could have been a meteorologist, ornithologist, or a history teacher.

Glenn lived a very full life with memories that will be greatly cherished by his community. He will be dearly missed.

The Sumners thank their friends and community, especially their Nashoba family, for showing an enormous amount of support, love, and kindness during such a tremendous loss.

The family would like to invite all who cherished Glenn to an informal celebration of Glenn’s life on Sunday, August 11th from 2-5 p.m. at the First Church, 725 Main St., Lancaster, Massachusetts. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net