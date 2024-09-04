Assabet Craft Beer and Food Truck Festival a success

The 3rd Annual Assabet Craft Beer & Food Truck Festival was held around the grounds of the First Parish Church of Stow and Acton on Great Road in Stow on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. There were a reported 2000+ attendees who came out to experience the festive atmosphere that included food trucks, beer tents, live music and activities for kids. New to the festival this year were artisan works from the recently formed Stow Area Guild of Artists. (More on the group in a future edition.)

Vendors included brews from Amory’s Tomb Brewing Co., Dirigible Brewing Company, Flying Dreams Brewing Co., Redemption Rock Brewing, and Start Line Brewing.

Food trucks included Birds Nest Italian Street Food, Braised , EggrollCafe FoodTruck, Twizted Pickle Food Truck, Start Line BBQ, Juniper Farms Ice Cream, and FPC Baked Goods.

Photos courtesy https://www.facebook.com/AssabetCraftBeer