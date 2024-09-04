Calendar of Events: Sept. 4, 2024

BOLTON VETS TALK SOCIAL

The Bolton Vets Talk Social is held on every first Tuesday of each month 10:00-11:00AM at Bolton Country Manor Senior Center, 600 Main St., Bolton. Coffee & light refreshments will be availble. This event is free and open to any veteran.

STOW GARDEN CLUB MEETS

On Sept. 4 at 7:15PM, David Wells will present, “Plants along the Assabet River” at the Stow Garden Club meeting at the Community Center, 509 Great Rd., Stow. Dr. Wells, a Stow resident, is an avid Kayaker and photographer, well known for his many nature photos and videos. The public is cordially invited as the Garden Club begins it’s 87th year. You will be amazed at what is “in our backyard.”

INGATHERING SUNDAY AT FPC

The new church year begins on Sept. 8 at First Parish Church of Stow & Acton (FPC) with its annual Ingathering Sunday. FPC will celebrate this new beginning with a special service featuring the story “What Will You Bring to the Feast?” by the Rev. Erika Hewitt. This service will explore what we each bring to build community. FPC invites you to bring water from your home or another significant place in your community. The Rev. Dr. Cynthia L. Landrum will also bless the backpacks of the children who are starting school this year. The service will be followed by an ice cream social. The service will take place both in person and virtually on Sept. 8 at 10am. Masking is optional. Child care is available for all in-person summer services. To enter the virtual room, go to tinyurl.com/22-23fpc. FPC warmly welcomes gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender people. The church is located at 353 Great Rd., Stow. Its facilities are wheelchair accessible. For more information, visit www.fpc-stow-acton.org.





FREE WEEKLY PARENT/GUARDIAN AND CHILD PLAYGROUPS FOR

CHILDREN AGES 2-5

Session 1 – September 9, 2024 to January 10, 2025

Mondays: 9 – 10:30 AM at the Pompositticut Community Center, 503 Great Road, Stow

Thursdays: 12:00 – 1:30 PM at the Emerson Building of Florence Sawyer School, 50 Mechanic Street, Bolton

Fridays: 9:00 – 10:30 AM at the Lancaster Community Center, 39 Harvard Road, Lancaster (Behind the town hall)

(Families Select One Location, Registration Required, Space is Limited) Nashoba Community Partnership for Children Registration Form and ASQ Questionnaire Additional Info Contact: [email protected], [email protected]

STAR WATCH AT STOW MINUTE MAN AIRFIELD

Friday, Sept. 13 from 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM Skylight Astronomical Society, Inc. members will set up their telescopes for guest viewing. Last chance to see the jewels of summer! This Star Watch has a wonderful show, featuring the Milky Way in all its glory! See M13 – the Great Globular Cluster in Hercules, M57 – the Ring Nebula in Lyra, as well as the famous Dumbbell Planetary nebula, M27. See a host of beautiful double stars and, of course, the original Terminator on the Moon! In you come early, you will get a peek at Venus, and if you stay late, you may get a peek at Saturn! In conjunction with visual scopes, we will also have a digital imaging system showing some of the fainter deep sky objects. There will also be a bright overhead pass of the International Space Station (brighter than Venus!) at 7:20PM. Masks are not required but will be available. If you have COVID-like symptoms or have been in contact with someone ill, we ask that you refrain from attending. The weather caused us to cancel our last event, so be sure to check before you come. A cancellation notice will be posted on our website www.sasobservatory.org by 3:00 PM the day of our event. If we do cancel on Friday, we will try again the next night (Saturday), so stay tuned to our website for updates.

GUEST TABLE COMMUNITY DINNER

Guest Table is a community dinner that takes place on the second Friday of each month at First Parish Church of Stow & Acton (FPC). The next dinner will take place on Sept. 13. It will begin at 5:30pm, with doors opening at 5pm. All are welcome! There’s no charge for dinner, but donations are gratefully accepted. FPC is a nut-free location. FPC is located at 353 Great Road, Stow. Its facilities are wheelchair accessible. When parking, please keep a clear path for emergency vehicles; do not block the driveway around the front of the sanctuary; park only on the 117 side of Commons Rd.; and do not block access to the back of the building.

RANDALL LIBRARY FRIENDS BOOK CHAT

The Randall Library Friends will hold a Book Chat on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 1pm. We will meet at the Pompo Community Center, 509 Great Road, Stow. Talk with others about books you have read recently and hear about some of their favorites.

FRESH BAKED APPLE PIES AT FPC

It’s time again for First Parish Church of Stow & Acton (FPC) to sell its homemade apple pies on Saturdays and Sundays, from Saturday, Sept. 21, to Sunday, Oct. 13. Sales will begin at 10 a.m. and will close when the day’s pies are sold, or at 1 p.m., whichever comes first. FPC’s 3 lb. pies are $20 each. The apple pie stand is located at the front of the church grounds, at 353 Great Road, Stow. For more information, visit www.fpc-stow-acton.org. Apples for the pies have been generously donated by Shelburne Farm of Stow.

COMMUNITY YARD SALE AT FPC

Looking for new treasures? On Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., a community yard sale will be held at First Parish Church of Stow & Acton (FPC). With multiple sellers and tables, you’ll find a wider variety and number of items in one place than you’d find at a typical household yard sale. Items are likely to include household wares, artwork, ceramics, toys, sports equipment, and one-of-a-kind items. The yard sale will be held in the church parking lot, unless it rains, in which case it will be held indoors. FPC is located at 353 Great Road, Stow.

CHANGE IS COMING: A MUSICAL EQUINOX CELEBRATION

“Change is Coming: An Equinox Celebration,” a service of peace with readings and music, takes place in the sanctuary at First Parish Church of Stow & Acton (FPC) on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 5 p.m. The theme will be a prayer for peace and justice in the world. This vesper service will feature the bass clarinet ensemble Improbable Beasts and the FPC Choir.All are welcome! FPC is located at 353 Great Road, Stow. Its facilities are wheelchair accessible.

~~OUT OF TOWN~~

WOMEN’S BUSINESS NETWORK MEETING

The Women’s Business Network (WBN) will have our first evening meeting of the 2024-2025 year on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 6:30 PM at the church hall at St. Theresa’s Church (Holy Trinity Parish) in Harvard MA. There will be informal networking and conversation, followed by brief announcements and introductions of each attendee and her business. After this, join us as we each create our own vision board for our business! We will have materials and poster board. Please bring your own SCISSORS. Any old magazines to cut up are welcome. WBN is a local, volunteer run networking group of women in small businesses, professional practices, non-profits and the arts who meet monthly for mutual support, education & networking. Referrals are shared, but usually out of the context of the meeting.

OARS’ CAR-TOP SWAP MEET

Saturday, Sept. 14 (Rain date: Sunday, Sept. 15) | 10 AM to 2 PM | Bradford Mill Back Parking Lot at The Bradford Mill, 8A Bradford St., Concord, MA 01742. Join us for our first-ever OARS’ outdoor paddle gear exchange! Whether you’re looking to buy, sell, or trade paddle-related items, this event is perfect for you. Find new and used kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddleboards (SUPs), and all kinds of gear to wrap up the summer season and prepare for the next. For up-to-date event information & seller or sponsor registration please go to: oars3river.org/events/event/oars-car-top-swap-meet