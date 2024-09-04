Old Beef ‘N Ale building will remain, become Dunkin’s

By Ann Needle

After years of planning, the property at 108 Great Road — the former Beef ‘N Ale restaurant — was officially turned over to its new owners, who plan to build a long-awaited Dunkin’ on the property. John Cramer of JKC Properties confirmed the Aug. 13 sale to new owners Megan and Mark Pesce, who manage several Dunkin’ franchises in the area.

Perhaps the biggest surprise (to those who have not been following the Planning Board’s permitting process) is that the Pesces will renovate the current Beef ‘N Ale building, rather than tear it down as originally planned.

“The original design was for a demolition and new construction, but it turned out that would require the well to be moved,” Cramer explained. Instead, “A modified plan was presented to and approved by the Planning Board that was a complete renovation of the existing building.”

While Cramer estimated the target completion date at late 2024/early 2025, he stressed that the Pesces would need to confirm that. A representative for Dunkin’ said that more details will be shared in the coming weeks.

The Planning Board unanimously approved the amended Special Permit and Site Plan on Jan. 23.

Classic New England Style

At a Public Hearing on Dec. 12, 2023, Attorney Brian Levey, representing Cramer and the Pesces, detailed plans for the new design.

Notably, the site plan approval provides for accessory outdoor dining. Levey explained that the existing structure, dating back to 1895, will be rehabilitated to offer ample space for community gatherings, with 36 indoor seats, 22 outdoor seats and a front porch extension. With a nod to the building recommendations under the recently-passed Lower Village Zoning Bylaw, the new design will echo traditional New England architectural style, extending closer to the street, while the remainder of the building will be handicap accessible and up to code, he said.

Other Changes In Plans

The project was launched several years ago, but came to a halt when Covid arrived in 2020. John Cramer purchased both 108 Great Road, and 118 Great Road next door, for $1.2 million back in 2018. However, as Levey mentioned, Covid’s arrival interrupted the building planning process. The Special Permit ending date was then extended from 2022 to 2024.

Cramer reported he will not be selling 118 Great Road, instead making repairs and design updates to pair with the coming renovation next door.