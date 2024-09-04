Stow property inspections in September

Cyclical Property Inspections to Begin Sept. 16, 2024

From the Town of Stow Board of Assessors

WHAT IS A CYCLICAL INSPECTION?

The Department of Revenue and Massachusetts General Laws require the Board of Assessors to maintain an inspection program of the properties within the community.

The program consists of an inspection of all properties in Stow every 10 years, i.e. Cyclical Inspection.

WHY ARE WE DOING A CYCLICAL INSPECTION?

The Board of Assessors is responsible to maintain a full and fair market value of all properties in Stow. This can only be accomplished if the data we have is accurate. The collection and maintenance of current and accurate property inventory data is a critical element in determining uniform, fair market value.

If you do not feel comfortable allowing inside access, you will be provided a questionnaire form to fill out and return to the Assessors office. Ultimately, the taxpayer always has the right to refuse entry.

HOW ARE WE DOING A CYCLICAL INSPECTION?

An inspection will be completed of the following streets:

Asa Whitcomb Wy, Carriage Ln, Cider Mill Rd, Delaney St, Harvard Rd, Hiley Brook Rd, Kerrington Wy, Lantern Ln, October Ln, Packard Rd, Partridge Ln, Point Wy, Russet Ln, Sylvan Dr, Taylor Rd (254-517), Wedgewood Rd, Zander Wy

The data collector will be a representative from KRT Appraisal or Lauren Field, Assistant Assessor. Data collectors will carry a letter from the office and have proper identification. The police department will be notified of the days inspections will take place throughout town. The inspections will begin on September 16, 2024 and will take about two to three weeks to complete.

WHAT IS THE END RESULT OF A CYCLICAL INSPECTION?

The final goal is to have a uniform, fair market value of all properties in Stow. In other words, a fair assessment of your property.

WHAT IF NO ONE IS HOME AT THE TIME OF INSPECTION?

If no one is home, you can schedule an appointment by calling the telephone number on the blue card or the Assessors Office. If you are unable to reschedule, a blue cyclical inspection form and addressed envelope will also be left. Please fill out the form and return it to the Assessors office in the provided envelope or drop it off at Town Building.

The Board of Assessors thank you in advance for your cooperation.