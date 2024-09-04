Stow Public Safety log: Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2024

By Kristen Kerouac

Excerpts from the Public Safety Logs. Please note, arrests are made based on probable cause but do not determine guilt or innocence until proven in court.

Monday August 26, 2024

7:49am COMPLAINT

A caller on West Acton Road reported that work trucks were in the road. She requested a traffic detail to assist. The Police responded. Two trucks that were in the area had moved.

9:36am ANIMAL

A caller near the Gulf Station on Great Road reported that a hawk had been by the road for about 30 minutes. She believed it was injured. The Animal Control Officer was notified and responded. The hawk was OK.

11:24am FOLLOW-UP

The owners of the abandoned motor scooters left on the side of the road on Sunday Aug. 25 were identified. The scooters were removed. The owners were advised.

11:57am ROAD SAFETY COMPLAINT

A caller on Gleasondale Road reported that a black Mustang passed another car. An officer advised the woman.

12:38pm ANIMAL

A caller on Taylor Road reported that a dog was in the road. The Animal Control Officer was notified.

2:45pm SERVE CITIZEN

The Police served restraining order papers to a resident on Great Road without incident.

4:14pm FIRE

A caller from Hudson Road reported that their son was trapped in the bathroom. The door malfunctioned. The Police and Fire Department responded. Entry to the bathroom was safely gained.

Tuesday August 27, 2024

12:07am MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from Sudbury Road reported that a woman had a seizure. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The ambulance transported the woman to the hospital.

9:16am MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller reported that a woman had knee pain and difficulty walking. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The ambulance transported the woman to the hospital.

9:55am ASSIST OTHER AGENCY

The Hudson Police were looking for an employee, from Stow, who did not show up for work. His employer was concerned because the man’s form of transportation was a bicycle. The Stow Police were able to contact the employee. He was fine. There was a mix up with the scheduling.

1:04pm ANIMAL

A walk-in requested assistance with filling out animal paperwork. The Animal Control Officer was notified.

1:16pm ANIMAL

An officer observed a chicken stuck in a fence on Boon Road. The chicken was freed and returned to its owner.

1:34pm FRAUD

A caller from Kirkland Road requested to speak with an officer regarding a suspicious voicemail she received. An officer advised the woman to ignore the voicemail and gave her a list of precautions she could take.

4:33pm MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from Warren Road reported that she had Covid and had trouble breathing. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. After a thorough examination, the woman refused further medical care.

8:09pm MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from Blueberry Court requested an ambulance because he had an allergic reaction to cashews. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The ambulance transported the man to the hospital.

Wednesday August 28, 2024

9:43am VIOLATION

A caller reported a restraining order violation. Her home network was hacked. The Police responded. A report was filed.

10:33am COMPLAINT

A caller from Red Acre Road reported hearing gunshots. The Police responded to check the area.

11:42am ASSIST CITIZEN

A walk-in reported that he found old ammunition. An officer assisted the man.

4:07pm COMPLAINT

A caller reported that a woman was gardening in her underwear and tee-shirt. An exact address could not be provided. An officer advised the caller.

4:33pm COMPLAINT

A caller from Hudson Road reported that a landscaping truck was leaving excessive debris on her property and the road. She felt it was a road hazard. The Police responded to check the area.

6:24pm ASSIST CITIZEN

A caller from West Acton Road reported that she had been receiving harassing phone calls. The Police responded. The woman was advised.

11:38pm MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from Sudbury Road requested an ambulance because she had a high blood pressure. She recently had surgery. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The ambulance transported the woman to the hospital.

Thursday August 29, 2024

6:49am MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from Ridgewood Road requested an ambulance for a man who had a high fever. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The ambulance transported the man to the hospital.

7:45am ANIMAL

A caller on Pompositticut Street reported that two dogs were running in the road. The Animal Control Officer was notified.

12:19pm ANIMAL

A caller on Great Road reported a hurt owl. The ACO was notified.

3:52pm ASSIST CITIZEN

A caller from Maple Street requested a police escort. The Police responded to assist.

6:27pm FIRE

A caller from MacIntosh Drive reported smelling smoke outside. The Fire Department responded. A controlled outdoor fire was on Hudson Road. All was OK.

7:54pm FIRE/ASSIST OTHER AGENCY

The Stow Fire/Rescue responded to Sudbury Street in Maynard to assist with a med flight landing.

Friday August 30, 2024

8:24am ANIMAL

A caller from Circuit Drive reported that a fox, with a collar, was in the area. The ACO was notified.

9:42am COMPLAINT

A caller on Hiley Brook Road reported that a hydroseeding truck was on the side of the road. The Police responded. The truck was gone upon arrival.

12:20pm COMPLAINT

A walk-in requested to speak with an officer regarding an issue with a neighbor. An officer advised the individual.

1:19pm MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from West Acton Road requested an ambulance for a woman who was stung by a bee. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The ambulance transported the woman to the hospital.

2:16pm SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

A caller on Johnston Way reported that a man was sitting in the dirt. The Police responded. The man was gone upon arrival.

2:49pm ASSIST CITIZEN

A walk-in requested to speak with an officer. An officer assisted the man.

3:06pm VANDALISM

A caller from Minute Man Air Field reported that someone left tire marks on the pavement. An officer assisted the caller.

11:11pm COMPLAINT

A caller reported that there was excessive noise in the Lake Boon area. The Police responded to check the area. Nothing unusual was seen or heard.

11:32pm ASSIST CITIZEN

A caller from Davis Road reported that he lost his phone. The Police responded. The phone was located.

Saturday August 31, 2024

8:35pm ROAD SAFETY COMPLAINT

A caller on Sudbury Road reported that an injured raccoon was in the road. The Police responded.

9:08pm ASSIST CITIZEN

A walk-in requested to speak with an officer. An officer advised the individual.

Sunday September 1, 2024

6:12am MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller requested assistance due to a fall. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The ambulance transported the patient to the hospital.

12:29pm ASSIST CITIZEN

An officer reported that a sailboat capsized on Lake Boon. One occupant was in the water but OK. The sailboat was towed back to shore.

2:34pm ASSIST CITIZEN

A caller from Pennie Lane reported that someone was trespassing on his property. The Police responded.

4:11pm ANIMAL

A caller near Bose Corporation reported that three young bobcats were in the area. The ACO was notified.

7:24pm MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A caller from Meeting House Lane requested assistance because she fell. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The woman was assisted and OK.

10:42pm ASSIST CITIZEN

A walk-in reported that she could not drive at night. Her car was left in the parking lot overnight.