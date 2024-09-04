Stow TV Schedule: Sept 5 – 18

https://www.stow-ma.gov/stow-tv

Stow TV Schedule for Sept 5 – 18

Comcast 8/Verizon 32 HD on Verizon channel #2132

Programming live streaming at StowTv.org

Bulletin Board music – Silent Movie The General- Richard Hughes piano SpringFest 5-17

1st Annual Robert H. Hawkins Memorial Golf Tournament- 8-26-24* (55 min)

Stow’s Rediscover Mapledale hosted the 1st tournament to recognize the first African American to build, own, and operate a golf course in MA.

Mon, Wed, Fri & Sun at 11 am & 8:15 pm

Tues, Thurs, Sat at 3 pm

NET WORKS – Daily Rhythm of Gloucester Working Waterfront ~ May 2024* (32 min)

Produced by Lynn Colletti

Artist Erika Senft Miller shows, and describes, her multi-sensory art installation in a former seafood processing plant that invites people to “Move with the Daily Rhythm of Life on Gloucester’s Working Waterfront”.

Mon, Wed, Fri & Sun at 9 am

Tues, Thurs, Sat at 5 pm

COA Talk- Ballooning Adventures Over NE* (55 min)

Hot air balloon pilot Bob Martel of Sterling in an armchair adventure where he shares the magic of ballooning in his balloon, Celtic Magic.

Mon, Wed, Fri & Sun at 12 pm

Tues, Thurs, Sat at 7 am & 4 pm

Maynard Community Band Concert* (20 min)

Produced by Minuteman Tech sophomore, Duncan Edgerton

Held at Memorial Park, August 21st.

Mon, Wed, Fri & Sun at 5:30 pm

Tues, Thurs, Sat at 8 pm

LOWELL FOLK FEST 2024*

Produced by Dan Nicholson

Lowell Folk Fest 2024- Caribbean Crossroads Workshop*(52 min)

Mon, Wed, Fri & Sun at 1 pm

Tues, Thurs, Sat at 11 am

Lowell Folk Fest 2024- Masters of Movement Workshop* (34 min)

Mon, Wed, Fri & Sun at 4:45 pm

Tues, Thurs, Sat at 7:15 pm

Lowell Folk Fest 2024- Swanky Kitchen Band* (23 min)

Every Day at 9:30 am & 11pm

Lowell Folk Fest 2024- Cyril Neville at Boarding House Park* (26 min)

Mon, Wed, Fri & Sun at 7 am

Tues, Thurs, Sat at 9 am

SPRINGFEST SILENT MOVIES at STOW TOWN HALL

Past Stow Lions-sponsored Silent movies in Stow Town Hall,

with the piano accompaniment talents of Richard Hughes!

Chaplin movie -The Idle Class- 1921* (96 min)

Mon, Wed, Fri & Sun at 3 pm

Tues, Thurs, Sat at 9:15 pm

Hot Water – Harold Lloyd-1924* (88 min)

Mon, Wed, Fri & Sun at 6:45 pm

Tues, Thurs, Sat at 12 pm

Buster Keaton -The General* 1926 (26 min)

Mon, Wed, Fri & Sun at 9:15 pm

Tues, Thurs, Sat at 5:30 pm

Get Healthy With Holly- Sweet Grilling (28 min)

Holly along with friends and family show fun activities to do in the backyard. Her husband, Steve demonstrates how to make a healthy grilled pizza.

Mon, Wed, Fri & Sun at 7:30 am

Tues, Thurs, Sat at 1:30 pm

Exercise with Terry*

filmed in the Stow Pompo Community Building

Stow COA Senior Fitness Class* (50 min)

Mon, Wed, Fri & Sun at 2 pm

Tues, Thurs, Sat at 10 am

Stow COA Stretch-Flex Class* (55 min)

Mon, Wed, Fri & Sun at 10 am

Tues, Thurs, Sat at 2 pm

Sunday Worship Services

6 am- Trinity Bolton – Every Day at 6:00am

8 am- First Parish Church of Stow & Acton- Every day at 8am

*Also available on YouTube – StowTVNow