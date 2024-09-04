Stow votes in State Primary

The results of the State Primary election, held in person on Sept. 3 with early voting and mail-in votes added to those totals, showed most incumbents holding their positions within their party, and a winner in the contested race for the Republican ticket’s Senatorial pick.

On the Democratic side, Stow voters supported Senator Elizabeth Warren, Congresswoman Lori Trahan, State Senator Jamie Eldridge and State Representative Kate Hogan in their uncontested races. Those results were mirrored in the district and statewide tallies.

In the contested race for Governor’s Council between incumbent Marilyn Pettito Devaney and Mara Dolan, Stow voters chose Dolan 548 – 489. Those results were echoed in the district-wide results, with Dolan earning the spot on November’s ticket.

On the Republican ballot, a three-way race for Senator in Congress resulted in Stow supporting John Deaton (who recently moved to Bolton) over Robert Antonellis and Ian Cain. Deaton also won the statewide contest and will appear on the November ballot vying for Democratic incumbent Elizabeth Warren’s senate seat.

The full election results, courtesy of the Stow Town Clerk’s office, are shown below.