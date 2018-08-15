Classifieds… Aug. 15, 2018

CLASSIFIEDS

FOR SALE

Stairs for shallow end of inground swimming pool with handrail and base for handrail. Sturdy but with some surface dis-colorization and trim repairs. $50. Call Ken @ 978-562-5846.

Vintage Statastone Stoneware, Sunnydale pattern, heavy duty quality. 5 dinner plates, 5 salad plates, 8 cups, 5 saucers, sugar with cover and creamer matching set. Great condition. $32. 978-562-2826

Punch bowl with 12 cups (with handles), heavy duty glass, 2 gallons. Perfect condition. $18. 978-562-2826

HELP WANTED

Servers & Hosts~ weekends Day & Evening shifts. Nancy’s Air Field Café, 302 Boxboro Road, Stow, MA 01775 Call 603 305-5060

Dishwasher/utility person~

weekends Day & Evening shifts. Nancy’s Air Field Café, 302 Boxboro Road, Stow, MA 01775 Call 603 305-5060

REPORTER(S) WANTED: For the Stow and Bolton Independent: Primarily to cover meetings; also events, features, sports as needed. Reporting/writing experience preferred. Reliability, availability, ability to meet deadlines a must. Please send a writing sample and resume to Cyndy Bremer, editor@stowindependent.com

WANTED

Wanted to Buy Vinyl Records, Getting ready to move, need more space? I am looking to buy 33 & 45 rpm records. Top dollar paid for collections large and small. 978-461-2824.



