Obituary: Mary Currie, 89

Mary E. Currie, 89 of Stow

October 18, 1934 — March 12, 2024

Services Sunday, March 17 and Monday, March 18

FULL OBITUARY IN NEXT WEEK’S EDITION

Mary E. (McMakin) Currie, 89, of Stow, MA, passed on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of thirty-four years to the late Donald V. Currie, also of Stow, MA.

Mary was born in Cambridge, Mass, on Oct. 18, 1934, to her late parents Russell McMakin and Caroline (Silva), and was raised in Lexington, Mass., before relocating to Stow, where she resided with her family for 56 years until her passing.

Mary is survived by her son Brad Currie of Stow; her daughters Pamela Nashawaty of Sterling, Mass. and Caroline Sharma and her husband Nick of Boxborough, Mass.; her daughter-in-law Barbara (Wellington) of Framingham, Mass.; her grandchildren Rachel and Neil Sharma of Boxborough; as well as other relatives and friends. She is predeceased by her husband Donald; her parents Russell and Caroline; and her son Russell Currie.