OBITUARY: Ed Tarnuzzer, 89

Edmund Christian Tarnuzzer Jr., age 89, of Stow passed away on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. He was the loving husband of the late Barbara (Loehr) Tarnuzzer.

Edmund was born in North Adams, Mass., son of the late Edmund C. Sr., and Gladys J. (Wilkin) Tarnuzzer. He was raised and educated in North Adams.

After relocating, Edmund graduated from East Providence High School, class of 1952. Upon graduation, Edmund went on to attend the University of Massachusetts Amherst earning his Bachelor of Science Degree in Physics. Edmund continued his education at North Adams State College, earning his Master of Education, class of 1960.

Edmund worked as an Engineer for Yankee Atomic Electric Company from 1959- retiring in 1992.

Family was most important to Edmund. He enjoyed attending his sons’ sporting events over the years. He cherished the yearly trips to Brewster, Cape Cod with his family. He also enjoyed gardening, candlepin bowling, traveling to Arizona with his wife Barbara, and following New England sports teams. Edmund joined the Stow Lions Club in 1971. He was club Secretary for many years and was honored with the Melvin Jones award for his many years of service. He served on the Stow Town Planning Board and the Zoning Board of appeals for 45 years from 1974 to 2019.

Edmund is survived by his sons, Edmund C. Tarnuzzer III and his wife Sharon of Worcester, MA: John A. Tarnuzzer and his wife Maureen of Millville, MA. He was the loving grandfather of Juliette, Christian, Tanner, Loretta, Caroline and Samuel Tarnuzzer.

Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Edmund on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, 42 Concord Street, Maynard. His Graveside Service will be celebrated on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Brookside Cemetery, 36 Gleasondale Road, Stow.

Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard.

Those who wish may make contributions in his memory to:

Stow Council on Aging

509 Great Rd.

Stow, MA 01775



The Stow Lions Club

P.O. Box 5

Stow, MA 01775