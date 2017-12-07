Get Your T-Shirt! They are NOW AVAILABLE in Stow!

ORDER YOURS HERE! LIMITED SUPPLY

(If size is not available, you can choose a different size, or place an order at products@stowindependent.com. )

Choose from Small through 3XL – all black adult/unisex sizing

Orders for current stock ARE NOW AVAILABLE for pick up in Stow! (No direct shipping available at this time)

Anyone looking for XL or XXL T-shirts , they will arrive by Friday, Dec. 22. If you can’t pick up during IZA store hours (10am-5pm) on that day, I will make arrangements to meet with people on Saturday.

Shirt can be picked up at IZA Designs at 132 Great Rd. Stow (across from Stow Shopping Plaza). The storefront is located on the outside left side of the building. Look for the sandwich-board sign on the sidewalk in front of the storefront.

Use the PayPal button below to order and pay.

START YOUR ORDER BELOW:

(Click on the size you want and hit “Add to Cart” – there you can increase the quantity if you want more than one. Want a different size? Hit the “continue shopping” button and go back and choose another size. Questions? Contact products@stowindependent.com



Sizes Size MED Adult (38-40) $17.99 USD Size LG Adult (42-44) $17.99 USD Size XL Adult (46-48) $17.99 USD Size SM Adult (34-36) $17.99 USD Size 2XL Adult (50-52) $19.99 USD Size 3XL Adult (54-56) $19.99 USD





Share this: Share

Email

LinkedIn



Facebook

Reddit



Google

Twitter



Digg

StumbleUpon





Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Uncategorized