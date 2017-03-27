Legal Notices

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

STOW CONSERVATION COMMISSION

The Stow Conservation Commission will hold a public hearing at the Stow Town Building on Tuesday April 18, 2017 at 8:00 PM to consider the Abbreviated Notice of Resource Area Delineation filed by Jonathan Bransfield, Money Brook Farm, LLC. The applicant is seeking confirmation of wetland resource area boundaries under the Wetlands Protection Act, MGL CH 131, Sec. 40 and the Town of Stow Wetlands Protection Bylaw. Said wetland delineation is on property located at 63 & 65 White Pond Road in Stow and shown on Assessor’s Map R29, Parcel 72 & 73. A copy of the Abbreviated Notice of Resource Area Delineation and accompanying plan is on file at the Office of the Conservation Commission.

Andrianne Snow, Chair Printed in the April 12, 2016 Stow Independent

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Stow Conservation Commission will hold a public hearing at the Stow Town Building April 18, 2017 at 8:15 PM to consider the Notice of Intent filed by the Stow Conservation Department. The proposed activity, creation of a town-wide pilot program for the control of invasive Japanese knotweed, is within an Area Subject to Protection under the Wetlands Protection Act, MGL Ch. 131, Sec. 40 and the Town of Stow Wetlands Protection Bylaw. Said activity is planned for properties located within the Town of Stow. A copy of the application and accompanying plan is on file at the Office of the Conservation Commission.

Andrianne Snow, Chair Printed in the April 12, 2016 Stow Independent

NASHOBA REGIONAL SCHOOL COMMITTEE

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26, 2017 6:00 PM

CONFERENCE ROOM EMERSON SCHOOL

BOLTON, MA

In accordance with the provisions of M.G.L. Chapter 77, Section 12B, the Nashoba Regional School Committee will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 6:00 pm in the Conference Room, 2nd floor, Emerson School, 50 Mechanic Street, Bolton, MA regarding School Choice.

STOW PLANNING BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Stow Planning Board will hold a Public Hearing on April 18, 2017 at 8:30 PM in the stow Town Building, 380 Great Road, Stow Massachusetts to consider proposed amendments to Rules and Regulations:

Rules and Regulations for Site Plan Approval

• Section 5.1.1 (Publication of Notice)

Rules and Regulations for Special Permits

• Section 5.1.1 (Publication of Notice)

• Section 6.9 (Amending a Special Permit)

Rules and Regulations Governing the Subdivision of Land

• Section 4.7 (Public Hearing)

• Section 2.1.2.11 (Location of Site Characteristics)

All interested persons should attend the hearing. A copy of the proposed amendments is available for review at the Office of the Planning Board and the Office of the Town Clerk during posted business hours.

Lori Clark

Chairman Printed in The Stow Independent Mar. 29 and April 5



STOW PLANNING BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Stow Planning Board will hold a public hearing on April 18, 2017 at 7:30 PM on the third floor of the Stow Town Building, 380 Great Road, Stow, Massachusetts to discuss proposed amendments to the Stow Zoning Bylaw by:

• Amending Section 1.3, Definitions

For the purpose of correcting a scrivener’s error of the Planned Conservation Development

Design Process definition

• Amending Section 5.4, Active Adult Neighborhood

For the purpose of citing federal regulations regarding eligibility for occupancy

• Amending Section 8.6, Phasing of Growth

For the purpose of providing a justifiable time period to plan for growth

• Adding New Section 10 – Recreational Marijuana Establishment Moratorium

For the purpose of providing the Town with an 18 month window in which to research and

review potential planning strategies related to governing Recreational Marijuana Establishments.

The proposed text may be viewed at the Office of the Planning Board or Office of the Town Clerk during normal business hours.

Lori Clark

Chairman Printed in The Stow Independent Mar. 29 and April 5

Category: Legal Notices