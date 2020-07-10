Obituary: Alice Matthewman, 96

Alice Matthewman, 96

Alton Bay, NH, formerly of Stow

Alice Isabelle Matthewman, of Alton Bay, NH, joined her husband in heaven on June 1, 2020, after a courageous battle with a brief illness.

Alice was born in Stow, Mass. in 1923, to Carl A. Lund and Elma B. Conant. She and her husband Rodger started a family and bought a summer camp in Alton Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee in the 1950s.

After retirement they became permanent residents at the cherished lake house.

Alice was very adventurous, and was known to drive without her license, and liked going fast.

At one time, she had a Corvette in the garage, and a Donzi on the lake. (The Donzi was brought home one day after she told her husband that she was going to “look” at boats.)

You always knew what season it was if you drove by her house or saw her car. She invariably decorated both with bright (and interesting) seasonal and holiday decorations.

Alice was an “old gal” that was part of the greatest generation, living through World War II, thereby understanding the importance of being frugal; saving and spending wisely.

She was young at heart until the very end. Alice water and snow skied into her 80s, got a tattoo in her 80s, and you may have spotted her wispy white hair on the back of her grandson’s Harley riding up to Laconia.

She was active in her community, taking advantage of all the “lake life” had to offer, snowmobiling and riding motorcycles in her younger years.

She had many friends with whom she swam and played cards with, and the Sunday morning breakfast club will miss her presence.

Over the years the lake house was the gathering place for family events, special occasions, and friendly visits. Alice always had a cold Bud Light for you.

To any occasion she would always bring a tin full of freshly baked cookies. (She appreciated getting the tin back.)

Alice never stopped moving, keeping herself active by maintaining her lawn and flowers, and making sure her house was immaculate. Even in the winter, Alice could be found outside shoveling and sweeping.

Alice’s heart will be remembered by all who knew her, big enough to welcome anyone down to the lake, matter-of-factly enough to tell you her opinion on any topic.

At the end, Alice was surrounded by people that loved her and took care of her.

Alice is survived by her children Sarah Margo Johnson and her husband Peter of Barnstead, NH and her son Rodger L. Matthewman and wife Maryly of New Hampton, NH.

Grandchildren include Kristian, Tonda, Caitlyn, Michael, and Tamara

Alice was lucky enough to know her 7 great grandchildren as well: Ethan, Ava, Marin, Mason, Hunter, Piper, and Elle.

She has many other extended family members and friends that will miss her and honor her memory.

She was predeceased by her husband Rodger Matthewman, sister Nancy Dexter, and her brother Carl Lund Jr.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Central NH VNA & Hospice 780 N Main St, Laconia, NH 03246

To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com

Category: Obituaries