Stow Police Arrest Man Following Standoff

STOW — Chief Michael Sallese reports that the suspect who had barricaded himself inside his Great Road home this evening has been taken into custody.



CHARLES R. CLAUSSEN, AGE 30, OF STOW was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Lowell, Marlborough and Framingham District Courts. Additional charges may be forthcoming as a result of this evening’s incident.



At approximately 6:30 p.m, Stow Police went to 785 Great Road near the Bolton Line to serve an arrest warrant against Claussen. When officers attempted to take him into custody, Claussen fled inside the home. Officers on-scene were made aware that there was an unsecured firearm inside the home.



Out of an abundance of caution, Stow Police requested mutual aid support from the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (CEMLEC) SWAT Team, which is on-scene and supporting efforts to peacefully resolve the situation.



Claussen was safely taken into custody shortly after 10 p.m., and was transported to an area hospital for evaluation of a non-life-threatening self-inflicted arm injury.



Great Road has since reopened after being closed in the area of the Bolton line for the duration of the incident.



These are allegations. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.