Clerk’s Corner

Linda Hathaway, Town Clerk
Town Building, 380 Great Road

978-897-5034
www.stow-ma.gov

OPPORTUNITIES TO VOTE SEPT PRIMARY / SPECIAL LOCAL ELECTION
1. In Person on Election Day:   No Application Needed
    Center School, 403 Great Road
    September 6:  7:00am-8:00pm   

2. In Person Early Voting:   No Application Needed
    Stow Town Building, 380 Great Road
    Aug 27:  9:00am-3:00pm & Aug 29 – Sept 2:  8:30am-4:00pm 

3. Vote By Mail – Application Required
Application must be completed and received by the Town Clerk’s Office
no later than August 29 to have a ballot mailed to you.

REMINDER
when returning a

VOTE BY MAIL APPLICATION / POSTCARD

If you are registered Unenrolled (aka Independent)
you MUST choose a ballot (Democratic or Republican)
this will not enroll you in a party – you will remain
Unenrolled / Independent
If you are unenrolled & do not choose a ballot –
you will not receive one

