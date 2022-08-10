Clerk’s Corner
Linda Hathaway, Town Clerk
Town Building, 380 Great Road
978-897-5034
www.stow-ma.gov
OPPORTUNITIES TO VOTE SEPT PRIMARY / SPECIAL LOCAL ELECTION
1. In Person on Election Day: No Application Needed
Center School, 403 Great Road
September 6: 7:00am-8:00pm
2. In Person Early Voting: No Application Needed
Stow Town Building, 380 Great Road
Aug 27: 9:00am-3:00pm & Aug 29 – Sept 2: 8:30am-4:00pm
3. Vote By Mail – Application Required
Application must be completed and received by the Town Clerk’s Office
no later than August 29 to have a ballot mailed to you.
REMINDER
when returning a
VOTE BY MAIL APPLICATION / POSTCARD
If you are registered Unenrolled (aka Independent)
you MUST choose a ballot (Democratic or Republican)
this will not enroll you in a party – you will remain
Unenrolled / Independent
If you are unenrolled & do not choose a ballot –
you will not receive one