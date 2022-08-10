Clerk’s Corner

Linda Hathaway, Town Clerk

Town Building, 380 Great Road

978-897-5034

www.stow-ma.gov

OPPORTUNITIES TO VOTE SEPT PRIMARY / SPECIAL LOCAL ELECTION

1. In Person on Election Day: No Application Needed

Center School, 403 Great Road

September 6: 7:00am-8:00pm

2. In Person Early Voting: No Application Needed

Stow Town Building, 380 Great Road

Aug 27: 9:00am-3:00pm & Aug 29 – Sept 2: 8:30am-4:00pm

3. Vote By Mail – Application Required

Application must be completed and received by the Town Clerk’s Office

no later than August 29 to have a ballot mailed to you.

REMINDER

when returning a

VOTE BY MAIL APPLICATION / POSTCARD

If you are registered Unenrolled (aka Independent)

you MUST choose a ballot (Democratic or Republican)

this will not enroll you in a party – you will remain

Unenrolled / Independent

If you are unenrolled & do not choose a ballot –

you will not receive one

