Stow Police Department Investigating Antisemitic Vandalism

Nov. 7, 2022

STOW — Chief Michael Sallese reports that the Stow Police Department is investigating an incident of antisemitic vandalism during the weekend and is seeking the public’s help.

At 9:42 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, Stow police responded to a home on North Shore Drive for a report that cars had been damaged overnight.

Upon arrival, officers learned that tires on two cars had been slashed, and that an antisemitic slur had been carved into the side of one car. A subsequent investigation discovered fresh burn marks on several parts of the home.

“Sadly we live in a time when such disgusting attacks are on the rise across the country. As a Select Board and as a town we unequivocally renounce intolerance in any form,” Select Board Chair Megan Birch-McMichael said. “Stow is a welcoming and affirming community, and every resident deserves to live their life free of harassment and hatred.”

Anyone with information about these incidents or anyone who has noticed suspicious activity in the area is asked to call the Stow Police Detectives at 978-897-4545. The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

“These abhorrent actions have no place in Stow. We encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact us,” Chief Sallese said. “We take all reports of hateful behavior extremely seriously, and will investigate and prosecute this crime to the fullest extent possible.”