OBITUARY: Philip G. Ineson, 91

Philip G. Ineson, 91

Philip G. Ineson, age 91, of Hudson, formerly of Stow, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. He was the loving husband of the late Sylvia A. (Hill) Ineson.

Philip is survived by his children, Doug Ineson and wife Donna of Shrewsbury, MA; Dan Ineson and wife Annie of Maynard, MA; Ken Ineson of Hudson, MA; Kristen Camelio of Hudson, MA; Karen Benoit and husband John-Paul of Stow, MA; his grandchildren, Derek, Sam, Andrew, Alyssa, Deanna, Lauren, Erick, Kevin, Tim, Megan, Nicole, Anthony and Amanda; and his great granddaughter, Avery. Philip was predeceased by his son David Philip Ineson.

Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Philip on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Fowler Kennedy Funeral Home, 42 Concord Street, Maynard. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers please consider a charitable donation in Philip’s memory to Stow Lions Club P.O. Box 5, Stow, MA 01775.