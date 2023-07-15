Obituary: Thomas Saari, 57

Thomas M. Saari, age 57, unexpectedly passed away on July 8, 2023, at his home in Fitchburg, Mass.

Son of Charles and Tuulikki Saari, of New Hampshire, he was born in Concord in 1966 and grew up with his family in Stow. He graduated from Nashoba Regional High School where he excelled in soccer. He also carried his love of skating and skiing into his adult life. In 1989, he graduated from the University of Rhode Island with a degree in business.

He leaves his wife Stacy Seretto-Saari; sons Nikolas Saari and Christyan Seretto-Saari; stepdaughter Katarina Salafia; brother Timothy Saari and his wife, Cyndy Saari; sister Lisa Saari and her fiancé Randy Leatherman; and his nephew Steven.

After a long career in the retail industry, Tom became a respected and well-liked employee of S & S Concrete in New Hampshire. He had a wonderful sense of humor and will be missed terribly.

A graveside service will take place at Brookside Cemetery in Stow, Mass. on Saturday, July 22 at 11 a.m.